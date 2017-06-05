2017 Raiders Rivals: Four Opposing CB To Contend With

During the 2017 season, the Oakland Raiders will face an interesting mix of corners. From the long and athletic to the compact and versatile, Carr will be tested. While many corners do not simply exist to play a specific style, this list highlights the four best. In no particular order, they are listed. The Raiders offense will meet the best the league has to offer.

Marcus Peters (Chiefs): Peters joins Albert Lewis and Dale Carter as Raider rival. What makes Peters a problem remains his confidence. In 2016, he allowed nine catches and zero touchdowns versus AFC West top-tier wideouts. In other words, he shut down the top six wideouts in the division. Peters feats on poorly thrown balls and reads a route from the receivers. He watches the receivers stride and acceleration, in order to sniff out a route. From there, he jumps the pattern. For example:

Malcolm Butler (Patriots): Although he’s known for the greatest Super Bowl gift ever, Butler parlayed that pick into a starting gig. As smaller corners can do, Butler undercuts the receiver to the ball. Furthermore, his hand-eye coordination assists him. On the other hand, Jenkins’ nasty attitude shows frequently. As evidenced by the two unnecessary roughness and three facemask penalties since 2015. If Cooper faces him, he should anticipate a brawl.

Aqib Talib (Broncos): Speaking of physical play, Talib sits atop of that list. Never one to back down, he uses his hands more than many corners. Yet, he maintains the balance to turn and run. RaiderNation needs to forget about the chain-snatching incident. Although Talib was in the wrong, leave that in 2016. The only question how much Talib has left. Cooper has the decisive speed advantage. Yet, most want to see Crabtree torch him.

In essence, the Raiders passing game needs that testing to prepare for the postseason. As mentioned above, nothing will come easily to Oakland. These corners represent an upgrade and possible postseason matchups.

