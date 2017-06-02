2017 Raiders Position Analysis: Running Backs

The running back position with the Oakland Raiders will have a slightly different look this season. Gone is Latavius Murray, and in comes Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch. Change of pace backs, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard return for their sophomore seasons looking to break out. Jamale Olawale returns at fullback. Elijah Hood, out of North Carolina was added in the last round of the Draft. At first blush, he appears to be the heir apparent at power back.

Most Valuable: Marshawn Lynch. Losing Latavius Murray and his 12 rushing touchdowns is a bit overlooked. Murray was also the best pass blocking Running Back by far. In return, that helped Derek Carr, giving him an extra half second at times to throw the ball down the field. Now, Lynch arrives after Murray left for Minnesota. Though a great reputation as a running back, Lynch has essentially missed the last 1.5 seasons (2015 with injury, 2016 retirement). What will the 32 year old running back still have in the tank? Can the Raiders limit his carries to help them in the important stretch run and especially in the playoffs? Keeping Lynch fresh will be crucial to the Oakland offense.

Most Dispensable: Taiwan Jones. Taiwan enters his seventh season with the Raiders. He even switched to cornerback for a while. But Taiwan’s biggest asset has been on special teams. At $1.1 million dollar salary, with apparently a crowded backfield, Jones might face an uphill climb to make the team this year.

Most Important Position Battle: DeAndre Washington, Jalen Richard and Elijah Hood. Washington and Richard proved themselves to be worthy to be in the Raiders backfield. Both are scat backs that will make you miss. The addition of Hood, who looks up to Lynch coincidentally, makes the backup running back battle an interesting one. Hood’s build falls more in the Lynch body type. However, like Washington and Richard, does not possess home run type speed but does bring physicality that the other two backs don’t.

@Raider7597

The post 2017 Raiders Position Analysis: Running Backs appeared first on Cover32.