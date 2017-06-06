2017 Raiders Opponents: Four Linebackers to Watch

While the Raiders have issues with finding linebackers, a few of their 2017 opponents don’t. Armed with the steady playmakers, these teams possess a slight advantage that Oakland must adjust four. With the list, no order exists. These four players will make their presence known versus the Silver and Black.

C.J. Mosley (Ravens): As a result of playing last year, Mosley is no stranger to the Oakland offense. Yet, he is the most athletically gifted MLB they may face all season. With this in mind, reasons exist for this praise. Whereas many middle linebackers can only function downhill, other solely sideline to sideline, Mosley does both. Plus, he adds the element of dropping deep into coverage.

In addition, his breakdown toward the ballcarrier sets him apart. Granted, he delivers a sound pop to anyone near him, he will not lose contain. When Mosley strikes an opponent, he leads with the shoulder, followed by textbook leg drive. Expect him to meet Marshawn Lynch often.

Donta Hightower (Patriots): Another Alabama ‘backer makes the list. Hightower brings yet another added trait. He rushes the passer from the middle or loops to the outside. Although many inside linebackers blitz, few will register a sack. On the contrary, Hightower flows to the quarterback to get him on the ground.

In run support, Hightower applies the same principles. Always under control, he’ll knife through to wrap up a back. On the perimeter, if he senses the rusher heading out of bounds, he’ll shoulder him with force. Smaller backs like Richard and Washington should heed that warning.

Sean Lee (Cowboys): Lee is the unquestioned leader of the Cowboys defense. Provided that he stays healthy, he will affect the December 17 matchup. Where Lee succeeds nowadays is the instincts and anticipation. After years of anchoring the middle, Lee slid outside, presumably to prolong his career. Unfortunately, misdirection and play fakes do not fool him and he will stay home on reverses and jet sweeps.

Jordan Hicks (Eagles): Perhaps the most unheralded member of this list, Hicks’ play opens eyes. The former Longhorn thrives in space. For this reason, Carr and Downing need to be aware of where he is at all times. Equally adept at deep pass coverage and run support, Hicks plays the ball like a safety. Also, he flattens out versus the run. In other words, he will take the appropriate angle and not blur by the ballcarrier.

All things considered, the Raiders offense can score on most teams. Yet, these linebackers patrolling the field could make life difficult in 2017.

The post 2017 Raiders Opponents: Four Linebackers to Watch appeared first on Cover32.