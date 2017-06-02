2017 Raiders Opponents: Four Elite RB That Cause Problems

In 2016, the Raiders surrendered a dismal 4.5 yards per carry. Without delay, that screams leaky run defense. Although Ken Norton tried to mix and match, the results expose a gaping hole. While the Raiders have actual talent, the chemistry and execution needs work. With that said, the team must shore up this area of need. McKenzie, Del Rio and Davis will sit in observance. These are the five running backs to look out for in 2017.

Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys)

Elliott plays with a dynamic combination or explosion and balance. People forget that Zeke weight 225 pounds. His running style is downhill, with a bit of wiggle. Strong enough to run between the A gap, but quick enough to bounce outside. The best was to attack him is to not go low. Elliott hurdles defenders with ease. In 354 touches, the former Buckeye amassed nearly 2,000 yards of total offense.

LeSean McCoy (Bills)

If Elliott brings versatility, McCoy brings one gift. Yet, this gift garners yards in bunches. Shady uses a hellacious jump cut. That is to say, his feet allow him to dart in and out of traffic. Usually, jump cuts are difficult to maintain. For this reason, he slides to second. While he can reach back for explosion when necessary. The Raiders need to smother him.

DeMarco Murray/Derrick Henry (Tennessee)

Immediately, the Raiders run defense gets a solid test in Week One. Behind a bruising line, the Titans hope to batter the Raiders into submission. However, the backs could not differ any more. Each brings their variation of downhill running to the game.

Murray: While in his prime, Murray displays a string one-cut style. That is to say, he picks a hole and bursts through. There is no wiggle or late development to his running lane choice. What makes Murray effective is the crispness of his choice. Linebackers have little option as to what where to meet Murray. Once in the open field, he possesses that next gear to turn a five yard gain into a thirty-yard scamper.

Henry: If Murray is the lightning, Henry brings thunder. He runs with a violent stride, looking to punish defenders. Henry is the perfect complement to Murray. While Henry can take a draw and gain nine, he’ll also float out and grab a pass. Now, you’d think a 245 pound back would possess a nasty stiff-arm, not so much. Henry’s strength prevents arm tackles. Very few defenders win one on one.

On balance, the run defense must be aware. Teams would rather run than subject themselves to Khalil Mack. To win, the Raiders need a stout run stopping defense.

