2017 Raiders Offseason: What’s Left In Free Agency

With the off season in full flow, all eyes focus on minicamp. Today, we take a close look at the best available to the Raiders, who are still on the market. The goal remains to see who would add depth and value to a very good team. Furthermore, there’s no secret at the areas they need to further address. Oakland can make a push to have a successful season, but certain areas will need upgrades.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Season: Browns name Cody Kessler starting QB for OTA’s

Around the NFL: Patriots’ OT, Sebastian Vollmer bids farewell; retires from NFL

What’s Trending: Is Kaepernick a better fit for the Seahawks than Griffin III

NFL Reaction: Did Jaguars make the right decision by trading TE, Julius Thomas

2018 NFL Draft: Is the 2018 QB NFL Draft class really better than the 2017 group

Gerald Hodges- LB

It’s no secret; I believe Hodges can immediately upgrade this team. Over the course of the season, he could become super productive, given ample reps and players around him. Also, he would be a low- risk high reward type of talent and as previously stated she could put him in good stead to improve and gain experience in the future.

Perry Riley LB

One of biggest questions this off season is whether to re-sign Riley to another contract. With Del Rio hinting at a possible move to solidify that position, don’t be surprised to see Riley. The veteran knows the scheme, coaches and players already. A one year deal is not out of grasp.

DeAndre Levy- LB

Another possibility at linebacker not mentioned as much is the veteran Levy. Still only 30, Detroit drafted him in 2009. Plus, hie excels in space, totaling 639 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles. Levy is the oldest on this list, but don’t think of that as a negatives. It’s important to mix youth and experience to provide positive chemistry in the locker room.

Devin Taylor- DE

How about adding a guy who has shown pass rush potential? Moreover, Taylor just entered his prime. While still only 27, his addition o could provide extra ability to get upfield. In 2016, he recorded 28 tackles in 16 games 4.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble. These stats display a knack to disrupt. On the positive side, he won’t command a huge salary.

Overall, these are just a few names that could help the team. The Raiders sit on the edge of becoming a serious title contender. With added depth, one of these players could help.

The post 2017 Raiders Offseason: What’s Left In Free Agency appeared first on Cover32.