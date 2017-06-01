2017 Raiders Off-Season: What’s Happened So Far

Determining whether the Raiders off-season has been a success as a whole is still very premature. However, up to this point, the team looks strong and ready to compete. Substantial free agency departures had to occur in order to free up cap space. As a result, additional players in free agency and contract negotiations with the current roster will make their way back. The likes of Latavius Murray and Dan Williams respectively departed the Raiders this off season. Additionally, Oakland brought in WR Cordarrelle Patterson, LB Jelani Jenkins, RT Marshall Newhouse and TE Jared Cook to supplement the current roster.

Furthermore, the Raiders traded with Seattle and added the most talked about acquisition, Marshawn Lynch. He came out of retirement to represent his hometown team. Whether he leads the Raiders to the Promised Land remains a mystery. On the positive side, his carries will be monitored by staff.

Also, this off season the Raiders made changes in personnel. On the coaching side of the game, bringing in new staff and also moving staff to fulfill different roles. Bill Musgrave was replaced by Todd Downing as offensive coordinator. Downing leaves his role as QB coach, now filled by Jack Peetz. Another notable change is the signing of John Pagano, who spent five years at the Chargers as a defensive coordinator. Basically, Pagano will help oversee the defense and hopefully fix the awful pass rush and leaky secondary.

The Raiders also added 9 players in the NFL draft

First – Gareon Conley CB

Second – Obi Melifonwu S

Third – Eddie Vanderdoes DT

Fourth – David Sharpe OT

Fifth – Marquel Lee LB

(Raiders traded 6th round pick)

Round 7 – Shalom Luani CB

Jylan Ware OT

Elijah Hood RB

Treyvon Hester DT

Overall, the Raiders filled significant holes. While training camp and preseason are upon us, the regular season is the truest test of a franchise.

Lastly, Oakland confirmed talks will take place with Derek Carr over a new contract. With that said, Carr wants the contract done before pre season to avoid a distraction.

