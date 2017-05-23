2017 Raiders Camp Preview: Three Reasons for Training Camp Brawls

Training camp squabbles are a natural part of most NFL team’s summer. While coaches don’t officially approve, they know what happens. Usually, during the warm days, players will square off to exchange shoves. On the other hand, this tool becomes a useful gauge of which players will fight back. Now, we are not condoning violence, but shoving and the occasional jab should not hurt. Here are reasons why teams, including the Raiders do this.

Purpose:

In 2016, Raiders guard Kelechi Osemele and rookie defensive tackle Jihad Ward threw punches. Coaches ejected both from practice. Entering the NFL, analysts pegged Ward as the player most needed of a fire lit under him. Ward, by all accounts is a fun, happy-go-lucky player. Osemele is as well. Yet, between those lines Osemele tries to shove your spleen through your back. Ward responded the correct way. If he’d let this happen without retaliation, he may earn a soft reputation. These skirmishes test the courage and heart of all who play.

Now, Osemele may see a new target. Rookie DT Eddie Vanderdoes could receive that grief from either Osemele or Jackson. With that said, his reaction is the key. Any backpedal earns his zero respect and side-eye. Although, the UCLA looks ready to go nose to nose with anyone.

Personality:

By and large, teams embrace the personality of its coach. Intense coaches shown up in droves everyday to motivate. As a result, Raiders offensive line coach Mike Tice sets the bar for his team. Tice’s intensity radiates throughout the line. Players buy in and want others to.

On defense, Ken Norton also uses a fiery tone. While no one wants to see Khalil Mack throw hands with anyone, his teammates identify with Norton’s intense style of coaching. During his tenure in Seattle, Bruce Irvin became familiar with Norton. Irvin is not afraid to jump in the fray

Hunger:

With limited space and others claiming spots, don’t be surprised to see an undrafted player mix it up. With this in mind, their motivation is more personal. These players do not own lucrative contracts or draft status. They must fight for a job, coach’s attention and respect. UDFA walk, talk, and approach the game differently. Each practice is a job interview. Granted, not all succeed. But, those who do battled their way on the roster.

As mentioned, training camp fights shows willingness to fight to secure a spot. As others jockey for position, teams like the Raiders have above average depth Therefore, opened eyes is a must.

