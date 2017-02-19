2017 Preview: Jimmie Johnson leads our projected final four of drivers

You could probably figure out from the rest of our countdown as to who the top four drivers would be in our 2017 projections. Now it’s time to list those drivers in a projected order. And there’s a gr-eight chance the defending champion is No. 1.

4. Denny Hamlin: Perhaps the new playoff format will be Hamlin’s catalyst for a championship.

Hamlin has frequently lamented his bad luck in previous Chases, and has even gone so far as to use the term “Denny Hamlin luck.” And while the three-race rounds in the NASCAR playoffs are ripe for randomness, the carryover of bonus points should serve Hamlin well.

As bonus points are added to the first three rounds, Hamlin (and everyone else) has a cushion for a blown engine or an untimely crash.

But to accrue as many bonus points as possible, Hamlin has to stop speeding on pit road. He was ticketed frequently in 2016 despite generally being able to recover and salvage good finishes. While an early pit road penalty gives drivers plenty of time to get a good finish at the end of the race, the new segment format makes those penalties much more significant. A penalty in the first two stages could cost a driver points.

3. Kevin Harvick: There will inevitably be hiccups in Stewart-Haas Racing’s transition to Ford, but it’s hard to imagine that they’ll affect Harvick and his team enough to prevent them from being excellent once again.

And if they do, there’s 26 races before the playoffs to figure any issues out.

It’s possible that we’ve taken the excellence of Harvick and the No. 4 team for granted over the past two years. Since winning the 2014 title, Harvick has 55 top-10 finishes in 72 races. And 40 of those 55 are top-five finishes. Yes, he’s been more than twice as likely to finish in the top five as he has been to finish outside the top 10. Insanity.

So if there’s a slight step back, it’s not because the team has necessarily gotten worse but simply because the bar over the last two seasons has been set so crazily high. If it wasn’t for Jimmie Johnson’s seven titles in modern NASCAR, Harvick’s excellence at Stewart-Haas would be seen with more awe. Perhaps a second title will make more people pause and appreciate the greatness.

2. Brad Keselowski: Speaking of guys looking for a second championship, Keselowski is going to be a championship threat for the foreseeable future. But despite his excellence over the past three years he hasn’t been a part of the final four at Homestead since the elimination playoff’s inception in 2014.

We think that changes this year, and, like with Hamlin, the bonus point carryover in the first three rounds will have a lot to do with that. The third round was Keselowski’s undoing in 2014 and 2015 while he didn’t get out of the second round in 2016.

