The 2017 Players Championship winner gets a monster paycheck

The winner of this year's Players Championship will take home $1.89 million, the same amount Jason Day received when he won in 2016.

The winner of this year's Players Championship will take home $1.89 million, the same amount Jason Day received when he won in 2016.

It's slightly less than Sergio Garcia won at the 2017 Masters, which was $1.98 million, but the winner won't likely complain.

The total purse for the Players is $10.5 million, and the runner-up still gets $1.34 million. Third place receives $714,000, fourth $504,000 and fifth $420,000. Below is the rest of the payout for the top 70.

The first round begins on Thursday. Tee times can be found here.

1. $1,890,000 2. $1,134,000 3. $714,000 4. $504,000 5. $420,000 6. $378,000 7. $351,750 8. $325,500 9. $304,500 10. $283,500 11. $262,500 12. $241,500 13. $220,500 14. $199,500 15. $189,000 16. $178,500 17. $168,000 18. $157,500 19. $147,000 20. $136,500 21. $126,000 22. $117,600 23. $109,200 24. $100,800 25. $92,400 26. $84,000 27. $80,850 28. $77,700 29. $74,550 30. $71,400 31. $68,250 32. $65,100 33. $61,950 34. $59,325 35. $56,700 36. $54,075 37. $51,450 38. $49,350 39. $47,250 40. $45,150 41. $43,050 42. $40,950 43. $38,850 44. $36,750 45. $34,650 46. $32,550 47. $30,450 48. $28,770 49. $27,300 50. $26,460 51. $25,830 52. $25,200 53. $24,780 54. $24,360 55. $24,150 56. $23,940 57. $23,730 58. $23,520 59. $23,310 60. $23,100 61. $22,890 62. $22,680 63. $22,470 64. $22,260 65. $22,050 66. $21,840 67. $21,630 68. $21,420 69. $21,210 70. $21,000

This article was originally published on Golf.com