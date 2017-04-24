2017 Philadelphia Eagles Draft Prospects: Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp

Continuing our our pre-draft series, we continue to take a look at players the Philadelphia Eagles may consider selecting at some point during the 2017 NFL Draft. While these players may not all be first round quality, this series will look at players across all the rounds that the Philadelphia Eagles could select during the draft process.

Moving on from the potential day three selection of running back James Conner, today, we take a look at a player that could end up being a day two pick for the Eagles. Still looking for youth and assistance at the wide receiver position, the Eagles could be tempted to go after Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp.

Background

The record holder in almost every receiving category, Cooper Kupp is the man to know when speaking about FCS football. Holding the all-time record for total receptions (428), receiving yards (6,464) and receiving touchdowns (73), these numbers become even more impressive when we take a look at them as a season-by-season average. A four year contributor at Eastern Washington, Kupp averaged 1,616 yards receiving, 107 receptions, and just over 18 touchdowns per game.

He is also the son and grandson of two former NFL players with his grandfather being Saints Hall of Famer Jake Kupp. Receiving favorable comparisons to Jarvis Landry throughout the process, Cooper Kupp is not only the best FCS player in this draft class, but will also likely be one of the best receivers taken in this entire draft.

Strengths

Is someone that will enter the NFL with a background for elite levels of production. Add in that he is the son and grandson of former NFL players and you have a lot of extra reasons to love Cooper Kupp. Possesses extremely natural hands that are extremely strong. Compares favorable to Larry Fitzgerald when it comes to catching the football.

Utilizes the route to carry speed and open himself up deep downfield. Extremely confident and competitive. Moves cornerbacks out of the way when it comes to catching the football. Has the belief that he can catch every ball thrown his way. Manipulates the coverage with his excellent footwork and good head moves.

Weakness

Runs too upright through most of his routes and lacks the lateral quickness needed to create separation on many short routes. Played as a big slot man during his time in college but doesn’t possess the quickness many like to see in NFL slot men. Will likely struggle to create separation underneath depending on the route.

Builds up his speed over long distances and doesn’t eat into cushions that quickly. Has some question marks in his ability to be an outside receiver at the pro level. Can be excessive when making fakes and juke attempts. Will need to be more efficient in his route running.

