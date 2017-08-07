2017 PGA Championship tee times and notable groups at Quail Hollow

There’s one major question on everyone’s mind heading into the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina: Can Jordan Spieth do it?

By “it,” of course, we mean complete the career slam of winning all four championships. Only five men — Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods — have done it in golf history. Spieth, coming off a win at The Open, has come close before at the year’s final major. He came in second to Jason Day in 2015. Last year, he finished well off the pace in a tie for 13th, though. Can he close the door on the career slam? He’ll tee it up on Hole 10 with the other two major winners of this year — Masters champ Sergio Garcia and U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka — at 8:25 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.

That’s the star group that will grab the most attention, but there are plenty of other intriguing groups. Playing right behind that star-studded pairing is another strong group: Jason Day, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson. Each one of those three will be looking for his second major.

Defending PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker will start in the afternoon, beginning play at 1:25 p.m. from Hole 1. He joins five-time major winner Phil Mickelson and 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner. Just after that group comes a threesome of young stars: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler tee off at Hole 1 at 1:35 p.m.

Quail Hollow has hosted an annual tournament on the PGA circuit since 2003. From 2003 to 2008, the tournament was sponsored by Wachovia. For 2009 and 2010, it was known simply as the Quail Hollow Championship. Since 2011, it’s been the Wells Fargo Championship. It’s usually drawn a strong field: McIlroy won there in 2010 and 2015, and Fowler won in 2012. James Hahn, the 2016 Wells Fargo champ, tees it up with K.T. Kim and Greg Gregory on the first hole at 9:10 a.m.

Here are all of the tee times, listed in Eastern Time:

Tee No. 1

7:20 a.m. — Grayson Murray, Rich Berberian Jr., Peter Uihlein

7:30 a.m. — Adam Rainaud, Tony Finau, Fabrizio Zanotti

7:40 a.m. — Younghan Song, Dave McNabb, Charles Howell III

7:50 a.m. — Sung Kang, Wesley Bryan, Dylan Frittelli

8 a.m. — William McGirt, Francesco Molinari, Jim Herman

8:10 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Andy Sullivan, Kyle Stanley

8:20 a.m. — Rich Beem, Vijay Singh, John Daly

8:30 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Willett, J.B. Holmes

8:40 a.m. — Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele, Rod Pampling

8:50 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford

9 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Bernd Wiesberger, Brandon Stone

9:10 a.m. — K.T. Kim, Greg Gregory, James Hahn

9:20 a.m. — Richard Sterne, Ryan Vermeer, Chris Stroud

12:35 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Matt Dobyns, Hideto Tanihara

12:45 p.m. — Mike Small, Jason Kokrak, Satoshi Kodaira

12:55 p.m. — Thomas Bjorn, Branden Grace, Pat Perez

1:05 p.m. — Adam Scott, Luke Donald, Webb Simpson

1:15 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

1:25 p.m. — Jimmy Walker, Phil Mickelson, Jason Dufner

1:35 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:45 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker

1:55 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner

2:05 p.m. — Ross Fisher, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Moore

2:15 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Smith

2:25 p.m. — Alex Beach, Sean O’Hair, Kevin Na

2:35 p.m. — Chris Moody, Luke List, Jamie Lovemark

Tee No. 10

7:25 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Stuart Deane, Pablo Larrazabal

7:35 a.m. — Alex Noren, Scott Herbert, Russell Knox

7:45 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Ernie Els, Ian Poulter

7:55 a.m. — Daniel Summerhays, Robert Streb, Chris Wood

8:05 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

8:15 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Paul Casey

8:25 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth

8:35 a.m. — Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson

8:45 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley, Davis Love III

8:55 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, Charley Hoffman

9:05 a.m. — David Lingmerth, Scott Brown, Nicolas Colsaerts

9:15 a.m. — Scott Hend, Kenny Pigman, Andrew Johnston

9:25 a.m. — Kelly Kraft, Brian Smock, Patrick Rodgers

12:30 p.m. — David Muttitt, Bud Cauley, Graham DeLaet

12:40 p.m. — Rod Perry, Yuta Ikeda, Emiliano Grillo

12:50 p.m. — Joost Luiten, Paul Claxton, Russell Henley

