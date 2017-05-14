2017 Packers odds for the first 16 games

Cantor Technology recently placed odds on all of the games in the upcoming 2017 NFL season, excluding Week 17.

Week 17 is not included due to a wide range of possibilities that could change the way the coaches play their starters.

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win all but three games this season. If this becomes a reality, that would put them at an impressive record of either 13-3 or 12-4.

Here is the complete list of odds for each game for the Packers this season… as of May 13, 2017.

Week 1

Seahawks at Packers (-3)

Week 2

Packers (+2.5) at Falcons

Week 3

Bengals at Packers (-7)

Week 4

Bears at Packers (-9.5)

Week 5

Packers (+3) at Cowboys

Week 6

Packers (-1.5) at Vikings

Week 7

Saints at Packers (-7.5)

Week 8

BYE

Week 9

Lions at Packers (-7.5)

Week 10

Packers (-6.5) at Bears

Week 11

Ravens at Packers (-7)

Week 12

Packers (+3) at Steelers

Week 13

Buccaneers at Packers (-7)

Week 14

Packers (-9.5) at Browns

Week 15

Packers (-2) at Panthers

Week 16

Vikings at Packers (-6.5)

— Bobby Burack covers the Green Bay Packers and is the Managing Editor for cover32 Packers. Connect and follow on Twitter @bburack16.

