2017 Pac-12 preview: Does USC have a challenger in the Pac-12 South?

The Pac-12 looks a little lopsided to us this year.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold is the league’s preseason darling. But after the Trojans in the South division, it’s a bit of a toss-up. Colorado won the division a year ago and returns a hefty amount of its offense. Utah is one of those teams that is always better than people expect. But is this a look to the future year for the Utes?

And there’s UCLA. The Bruins went 4-8 in 2016. Is a bounce-back season in the cards?

Meanwhile, the North is stacked. Four of the five best teams in the conference may reside there. Let’s take a look at how the conference could play out.

NORTH

Washington (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12)

The Huskies return 13 starters on a team that made the College Football Playoff a year ago. The offense shouldn’t miss a beat despite the departure of wide receiver John Ross to the NFL. With quarterback Jake Browning, running back Myles Gaskin and wide receiver Dante Pettis back, UW should average around 40 points per game again.

The defense needs to replace S Budda Baker and CBs Kevin King and Sidney Jones, but there’s no reason to think there will be a step back in 2017. After allowing 25 points per game in coach Chris Petersen’s first season, Washington has allowed fewer points in each of the last two seasons.

After trouncing Stanford at home a year ago, the Huskies travel to Palo Alto on Nov. 10. That Friday night should determine who wins the Pac-12 North. With Browning back, we give the edge to UW.

For more on Washington, No. 9 in our top 25

Stanford (10-2, 7-2)

Poor Australians. The fine folks down under who came out Saturday night to see the spectacle known as American college football were treated to a blowout as Stanford absolutely destroyed Rice 62-7. Not all Stanford games are going to be like that, but expect the Cardinal to be trouncing a lot of opponents this year.

Stanford rushed 36 times for 287 yards — eight yards a pop — and RB Bryce Love ran for 180 yards and a touchdown while running back Cameron Scarlett scored four touchdowns. Meanwhile, QB Keller Chryst was efficient, throwing for 253 yards and two scores. It’s going to be a familiar recipe.

The Cardinal is off in the official Week 1 after the Rice game and travels to USC in Week 2 in game that will (temporarily) knock the loser down a few spots in the rankings. We have Stanford lower than Washington because the Cardinal draws USC and also has to travel to Utah on Oct. 7.

For more on Stanford, No. 13 in our top 25

Washington State (9-3, 6-3)

As we noted in the intro, Washington State is probably the fourth-best team in the conference. The defense returns nine starters including cornerback Darrien Molton and linebacker Peyton Pelluer.

The offense is loaded too, with quarterback Luke Falk back. Most importantly, the running game is incredibly good. Washington State returns its top three running backs and while coach Mike Leach will still throw the ball over 600 times, this is an offense that is going to be far from one-dimensional.

Watch out for a potential upset of USC on Sept. 29. The Trojans travel to Pullman for a Friday night game after playing at Cal the weekend before. If Washington State beats Boise State in Week 2 and USC in Week 5, the Cougars are going to be in the top 15 when the calendar hits October.

For more on Washington State, No. 24 in our top 25

Oregon (8-4, 6-3)

How much can coach Willie Taggart and new defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt improve the Ducks’ defense?

Oregon allowed 41 points per game and 6.4 yards per play last year in a disastrous season that led to the firing of coach Mark Helfrich. Enter Taggart, the former South Florida coach who brought the Colorado defensive coordinator with him.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is back and he showed promise as a freshman in 2016. He completed over 63 percent of his passes and threw 19 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Running back Royce Freeman is back and healthy too. He ran for 945 yards and nine scores despite missing time with an injury in 2016.

The schedule draw from the Pac-12 South is about as favorable as it can be. Oregon gets Arizona and Arizona State, two of the worst teams in the league. The third team is UCLA, which is a potential loss on Oct. 21. With games at Stanford and Washington, Oregon may not challenge for the North title. But it’s not going to be a disaster like it was in 2016.

