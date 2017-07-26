2017 NFL season: 10 breakout players set to become stars

While the NFL standings are an annual revolving door of teams, so too are the league’s breakout stars.

David Johnson took the NFL by storm as a rookie two years ago and hasn’t looked back. So too did fellow running back Devonta Freeman. Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin — undrafted in 2011 — has strung together consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and his first Pro Bowl, seemingly out of thin air.

Before players become household names, I like to try and predict who will be the league’s next breakout star. I’ve certainly missed my fair share of breakout candidates in the past — Isaiah Pead and Montee Ball come to mind — but I’ve hit on some as well: Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Russell Wilson, Derek Carr and Jordan Reed.

This year, no rookies are allowed on the list, and you will also notice a couple marquee names as well. For example, we know Amari Cooper is already a very good player. But he makes this list because I’m predicting he will take two steps forward and become an elite, All-Pro caliber receiver.

Without further delay, here are your 10 players I believe will become the breakout stars of the 2017 NFL season:

Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers: Henry burst onto the scene as a rookie last season, amassing nearly 500 yards and eight touchdowns. A big-bodied, fluid target for Philip Rivers, expect Henry’s production to increase as 37-year-old Antonio Gates sees fewer snaps.

Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders: Cooper displayed the terrific run-after-the-catch ability that earned him the Biletnikoff Award at Alabama, totaling 83 catches and 1,153 yards in his sophomore season. But he also battled inconsistency as he failed to record a single 100-yard effort during Oakland’s final nine games. Now, with an elite offensive line protecting Derek Carr and an improved running game thanks to new Raider Marshawn Lynch, Cooper should enjoy his best season yet. After consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns, a 100-catch, 1,500-yard season is hardly out of the question. In other words, Cooper will assert himself as one of the top five receivers in pro football.

John Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals: Brown followed up a 1,000-yard season in 2015 with a dud last season. Playing with a cyst on his spine, the Division II Pittsburg State product had his worst season as a pro. Now healthy, the dangerous 27-year-old Brown will be Carson Palmer’s No. 2 target behind Mr. Reliable, Larry Fitzgerald. Better yet, the Cards have 88 vacated targets to replace, mostly because of the departed Michael Floyd.

DeForest Buckner, DT, San Francisco 49ers: The seventh overall pick in the 2016 draft, Buckner’s tremendous speed and athleticism complement a robust, 6-foot-7, 300 lb. frame. After compiling 1,006 defensive snaps last season — second for all defensive linemen — Buckner will thrive under new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s aggressive approach. Playing as a three-technique defensive tackle and not on the edge will only help.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans: There is only one quarterback over the past two seasons that didn’t throw a single red-zone interception. It’s not Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Russell Wilson — it’s Mariota. Entering his third year, the enticing dual-threat star has a better command of his offense and more weapons at his disposal. Rookie Corey Davis was the fifth pick for a reason: He is a physically imposing weapon who will immediately fill a void. The same can be said about free agent acquisition Eric Decker. The 23-year-old Mariota compiled 28 total touchdowns last year (two rushing). An improved completion percentage and 35 touchdowns are both reasonable this year, as Mariota attempts to guide the Titans to their first playoff appearance since 2008.

