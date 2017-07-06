2017 NFL Preview: It will be weird seeing Vikings without Adrian Peterson

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

View photos

The last time the Minnesota Vikings didn’t have running back Adrian Peterson on the roster, Brad Johnson was their leading passer, Chester Taylor led them in rushing and Travis Taylor was the top receiver. That was 2006: two coaches, a uniform overhaul and even a stadium ago.

It will be weird to watch the Vikings without Peterson (even weirder to watch Week 1, when Peterson is on the other sideline with the New Orleans Saints). Peterson defined the last decade of Vikings football. You can make a good argument he’s the greatest player in Vikings history. However, for all his individual glory, the team won just one playoff game with him.

It was time to move on, with Peterson’s body failing last season and his salary-cap number rising. The Vikings move on to a brand new era after a really weird 2016 with some lingering issues for 2017. Coach Mike Zimmer has recurring and frightening problems with his eye. The perennially underachieving quarterback is theirs on a shotgun marriage, for at least one more year. Their defense has star power but hasn’t reached that elite level yet. They’re coming off a season that started 5-0 and finished 3-8.

Sam Bradford is the focal point. He came over in a desperation trade after Teddy Bridgewater got hurt. Many cheered the “go for it” mentality of sending a first-round pick for a quarterback who had a spiffy 81 career rating before last season, but the Vikings went 8-8 and Bradford didn’t really dig them out of any holes. There were some positive signs: He played an exceptional game against the Packers in Week 2, and credit him for standing behind a horrendous offensive line and staying healthy all season. He also was very cautious and settled too often for short passes (please don’t refer to his NFL record 71.6 completion percentage in any real conversation) and generally looked like a less risk-averse version of his old self. Perhaps the offensive line, receivers or a sudden change at offensive coordinator in midseason were the problem, and to Bradford’s credit, 2016 was by far the best season of his career. Maybe he can take the good from that and, with a better situation around him, build on it.

The Vikings aren’t going to win much relying on Bradford, but the defense could still have a big season coming. The results haven’t quite matched up with the talent yet. Last year the Vikings’ defense ranked ninth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA per-play metric and fifth in yards per play allowed. That’s really good, but the defense still couldn’t lift the Vikings above .500 last season. A top-three finish is still possible for this group. The talent and depth is fantastic (though perhaps losing defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, whose career might be in jeopardy due to nerve damage in his quadriceps, is not good).

Everything would be helped by a better running game. And the Vikings were simply awful running the ball last season, as Peterson spent most of it on the sideline rehabbing a knee injury. Minnesota was making a run at having one of the worst per-carry averages of the post-merger era before rallying a bit. The Vikings still finished with just 3.2 yards per rush, worst in the NFL. Some offensive line additions will help. So should the additions of backs Latavius Murray and Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings will move on from the Peterson era this season. They hope to leave all the drama from the past calendar year behind too.

View photos Kyle Rudolph (L) and Sam Bradford (R) will try to lead the Vikings back to the playoffs. (AP) More