2017 NFL Preview: Does this Seahawks core have one great run left?

The Seattle Seahawks have been a consistent force in the NFL for five seasons. They’ve won 56 games, three division titles, two NFC championships and a Super Bowl. For anyone but the New England Patriots, that’s great.

That run has come with mostly the same core of players. That also means the Seahawks are aging, at least in NFL terms.

Russell Wilson will be 29 years old during this season. Doug Baldwin will be 29, too. Jimmy Graham will be 31, as will Cliff Avril. Michael Bennett will turn 32. The three stars of the “Legion of Boom,” cornerback Richard Sherman and safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, will be 29, 29 and 28 respectively. Linebacker Bobby Wagner is the young man of the group at just 27.

There’s some younger talent on the depth chart, and the Seahawks could get a few more years out of each of those stars. It’s not like they’re that old. But there should be some urgency. This great Seahawks run has an expiration date, and it might be coming sooner than we expect. Maybe we saw the first signs of a small decline last season.

The Seahawks weren’t the Seahawks last season. They were good but not dominant. Their point differential, which never slipped below plus-140 from 2012-15, was plus-62. Their final ranking at Football Outsiders, based on their DVOA per-play metric, was ninth in the NFL after finishing first four straight seasons. Three of the 2012-15 Seahawks teams finished among the 10 best teams Football Outsiders has ever tracked, which tracks back to 1989. On the surface the Seahawks had a fine year. They won 10 games, took the NFC West crown and won a playoff game. But last season was a significant step back for Seattle, which has set a really high bar. That continued in the playoffs. After winning a playoff game against a Detroit Lions team that was a fairly weak wild-card entry, the Seahawks were dismantled by the Atlanta Falcons. After Seattle scored the opening touchdown, the Falcons scored 26 of the next 29 points. These Seahawks have rarely been outmatched like they were against the Falcons.

Injuries, particularly ones to Wilson early and Thomas late, affected Seattle last season. That’s a reasonable excuse for some of the struggles (and “struggles” is relative, because most teams would be thrilled with the 2016 Seahawks’ season). The offseason drama, with Sherman trade rumors the team was happy to talk about and then a story that some defensive players resent how Wilson is treated, wasn’t a great sign. However, the outspoken Seahawks operate a bit differently than any other team, so it’s probably not as big of a deal as it might be elsewhere.

Nobody is figuring on the Seahawks fading away this season. However, it’s worth wondering if their run of truly dominant teams is over.

The best guess is the Seahawks still have one more run left in them, at least. The offensive line is bad, but Wilson is used to it. Perhaps Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls can replace what Marshawn Lynch did when Seattle was really clicking. Doug Baldwin has erased any doubts he’s a top receiver. The Seahawks still have a great defense.

When I termed the Seahawks a “dynasty” a couple years ago, some people scoffed. But in the current NFL, what Seattle has done over the past five years at least comes close to dynasty status. They’ve had an amazing run of great football. Another championship would solidify this Seahawks run as at least a mini-dynasty. If they’re going to get that second Super Bowl ring they might want to hurry, because we might have started to see some signs of decline.

