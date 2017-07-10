2017 NFL Preview: Once again, Redskins trying to steer through some drama

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

Lost in the Washington Redskins’ offseason drama – and that’s never in short supply – was how last season ended.

The Redskins were in a great spot. Win in Week 17 against the New York Giants, who had nothing to play for since their playoff seed was already clinched, and Washington would be in the playoffs. Yet, Washington blundered through a home game. Trailing 13-10 in the final two minutes at New York’s 43-yard line, Kirk Cousins threw an interception that effectively ended the Redskins’ season. A Giants defensive touchdown on the final play officially finished it. No losses are good, but this loss was exceptionally bad.

We’re close to viewing the Redskins in a different light headed into this season. Washington won the NFC East two seasons ago. They were in position to make the playoffs last season. Back-to-back playoff appearances would have shaped our perception of them. But they were manhandled at home by a Carolina Panthers team that had little to play for in Week 15, and then looked terrible against the Giants in the finale when New York couldn’t have had much motivation.

Then the offseason happened.

The firing of general manager Scot McCloughan was clumsy, baffling and doesn’t make the Redskins any better (Yahoo’s Charles Robinson had all the details here). Washington actually had a quiet, uneventful offseason last year, but the McCloughan debacle was a reminder that things are rarely calm in Washington.

Then there’s the ongoing Cousins drama. We’ve never seen a contractual situation with a quarterback play out quite like this. Cousins has been paid nearly $44 million over last season and this season and the Redskins still haven’t figured out a way to lock him up long term. The 2018 franchise-tag price for Cousins would be $34.47 million. That’s a roughly 40 percent higher salary than Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who is the highest paid player in league history. This issue has been hanging over the franchise for a while and it’s still up in the air (again, for the gory details, here’s Robinson’s story on that). Maybe the Redskins figure it all out by the July 17 deadline for tagged players to sign a long-term deal, but it’ll cost them a fortune to do so. Through the offseason there has been practically no indication it’s going to get done, either.

What we do know is that Cousins is still with Washington for 2017. It’s harder to figure if the Redskins can take advantage of that.

The way Washington finished last season is alarming. Two brutal, ugly losses at home to teams with little to play for is a bad way to head into the offseason. Then the offseason brought some changes that might not bode well.

Washington lost offensive coordinator Sean McVay when the Los Angeles Rams hired him to be the youngest head coach of the NFL’s modern era. Teams lose coordinators all the time, but McVay was critical in Cousins’ success the last three years. It won’t be easy to replace him.

The Redskins also lost their two starting receivers in free agency. Losing Pierre Garcon shouldn’t be a crippling blow (though the San Francisco 49ers thought enough of him to pay him a five-year, $47.5 million contract), but DeSean Jackson might be. Jackson had 1,005 yards last season, and more importantly he was a constant deep threat who threatened defenses. Maybe Terrelle Pryor replaces some of that value, but Jackson is one of the best deep receivers in NFL history. Washington was second in the NFL last season in yards per pass attempt, and Jackson was a huge reason for that.

Washington’s 2016 season that looked promising for a while, then it ended with a thud. The offseason was a debacle. Now it’s time to see if the Redskins can steer out of the skid. It can never just be easy with this franchise, can it?