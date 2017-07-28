2017 NFL Preview: Not exactly 'all in,' but Packers are chasing a title

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

A quarter into a Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles last Nov. 28, the Green Bay Packers were nowhere near a top four NFL team.

Green Bay had lost four in a row and five of six. Aaron Rodgers had finally started to break out of a strange, long slump the week before, but the defense gave up 42 points in a loss to the Washington Redskins. The week before that, Green Bay gave up 47 points in a loss to the Tennessee Titans. Green Bay was 4-6, and tied with the Philadelphia Eagles 7-7 after trading scores in the opening quarter on “Monday Night Football.” The Packers brass would scoff at the notion later, but it sure seemed Mike McCarthy’s seat was plenty hot at that point.

One play didn’t turn around the Packers season, but it seemed significant even in the moment. Rodgers threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams, one of the prettiest tight-window passes you’ll ever see.

Then Rodgers, in his cocksure way, extended his arms and it seemed like he was letting the Packers know he was serious about his “run the table” prediction.

The Packers never trailed again in that game. In fact, they trailed for just 1:44 in all of December, going 4-0 including a blowout win against a good Seattle Seahawks team. They won the NFC North in the season finale at the Detroit Lions, destroyed a strong New York Giants team in their playoff opener and upset a 13-3 Dallas Cowboys team on the road in round two. The magical ride crashed hard at the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship game.

Still, after a mysterious stretch of mediocre football – both by the Packers and Rodgers – it seemed something clicked.

We can imagine what might have happened had the Packers 4-6 start turned into 7-9 or worse. Instead, Green Bay made an NFC title game and could start thinking about bigger things. That eight-game winning streak allowed the Packers to go into this offseason confident they had the pieces to win a title. It was a big change from 4-6.

“I don’t think we need to rebuild. We need to reload,” Rodgers said right after the loss to the Falcons. “We’ve just got to make sure we’re going all-in every year to win. And I think we can take a big step this offseason.”

Whether or not those words had any effect, the Packers had perhaps their most aggressive offseason with notoriously conservative general manager Ted Thompson. It wasn’t exactly “all in,” but it was an unexpected big bet by the tightest player at the table.

Thompson signed five veteran free agents. Most offseasons, that number hovers around zero in Green Bay. The key signing was a three-year, $21 million deal to tight end Martellus Bennett.

It’s a little scary to assume an eight-game winning streak means the Packers are all the way back. From Nov. 1 of 2015 through late November of last year the Packers were 9-13, including playoffs. We’re only nine months removed from a million “What’s wrong with Aaron Rodgers?” stories. And those stories were true; for a long stretch Rodgers did not look like himself. Over a 15-game stretch starting Nov. 1, 2015, Rodgers was last in the NFL in completion percentage (58.1), 24th in passing yards per game (233.3) and 25th in passer rating (84.0) according to NFL.com. Rodgers had worse numbers than Brian Hoyer over a 12-game stretch, and failed to have one 300-yard game in that time. There were legitimate excuses for Rodgers’ slump, but it was a slump.

Rodgers can also carry a team unlike any other quarterback. Over that eight-game winning streak late last season, Rodgers had 2,385 yards, 21 touchdowns and one interception for a 117.9 passer rating. It’s impossible to believe any quarterback could play much better over eight games.