2017 NFL Preview: No excuses for Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

This is the season we’ll likely find out how good Jameis Winston can be.

The signs over the first two seasons have been very good for the 2015 first overall pick, but not without some nits to pick. He has thrown too many interceptions, partially due to a tendency to force passes. He has not been a consistent deep passer. His accuracy has a tendency to wane, and his completion percentage reflects that (though Dirk Koetter’s aggressive, vertical offense plays a big role in this completion percentage too).

What we know about Winston after two seasons is that he has a remarkable work ethic. He has fantastic physical tools, including a great arm … that he trusts too much at times. He has played well enough to believe the arrow is pointed up, and he’ll continue to develop and minimize the mistakes. If you had to bet right now, you’d probably bet on Winston becoming a top quarterback. However, almost all of that would have fit for Jay Cutler after two seasons, too. Cutler didn’t have a terrible NFL career, but presumably the Buccaneers are hoping for more out of Winston.

We should know way more about Winston after this season. Winston is in his third season, when things should start to come together, especially considering he has 32 career starts already. The Buccaneers also made two additions that should help Winston immensely. Tampa Bay wasn’t good on deep throws last season, mainly because they had no deep threats at receiver. So they signed DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats in NFL history. Then they somehow landed Alabama tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th overall pick. Howard was considered a top-10 talent due to his superior athleticism and there are a few teams that will regret passing on such a dynamic talent. Even third-round pick Chris Godwin, another fast receiver out of Penn State, drew rave reviews in OTAs. Add them to true No. 1 receiver Mike Evans and productive tight end Cameron Brate, and the Buccaneers are suddenly in great shape in the passing game.

Now it’s on Winston to make it happen.

After a surprising improvement to 9-7 and a fantastic offseason, a lot of people will be picking the Buccaneers to make the playoffs. Maybe that’s premature. The NFC South is really tough, and the Bucs aren’t a complete team yet. But Winston has the ability to carry them there. We’ve seen him play really well, often without an ideal set of targets. The supporting cast is much improved. He has some continuity in Koetter’s offense. If Winston makes a huge improvement – and I’m talking about “in the MVP conversation” improvement – it should not be a surprise.

There are factors outside of Winston. The running game is a mystery because of Doug Martin (suspended the first three games, coming off a really bad season). The defense is good but not great, and the secondary has some questions. The kicking game is still a potential issue, because the second-round pick of Roberto Aguayo hasn’t worked out yet.

All that said, there are worse stocks to buy than the Buccaneers. The most important piece in the NFL is a franchise quarterback, and it seems like the Buccaneers have one. We might know for sure by the end of the season.

