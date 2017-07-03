2017 NFL Preview: The new-look Colts expect a rebound

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

When you land quarterback Andrew Luck with the first pick of the draft, expectations come with that.

“I’ve said it before – we’re into plural Lombardis,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said at a meeting with season ticket holders according to the Indianapolis Star’s Zak Keefer, via Stampede Blue. “That’s what our goal is. And I’ll be damned if we don’t go out and get them.”

Irsay says outlandish things sometimes, and had he spoke of the Luck era in those terms two years ago, it wouldn’t had seemed out of place. For the first three seasons with Luck, the Colts’ arrow was pointed straight up. They won 11 games each of Luck’s first three seasons. In Luck’s third season, they made it to the AFC championship game.

It has leveled off since then. Two 8-8 seasons brought about significant change this offseason, as the Colts try to turn things back around.

The biggest offseason change was swapping out general manager Ryan Grigson, who got way too much credit for falling into Luck with the first pick and did very little after, for Chris Ballard. Ballard went to work on the roster. The defense was turned over. Tight end Dwayne Allen was traded. The draft produced some intriguing results, most notably first-round pick Malik Hooker, a highly regarded safety from Ohio State.

Even with all the changes, the two most important men in the Colts’ equation are both mainstays.

Luck’s shoulder is a bit of a concern. He had surgery on his shoulder this offseason and hasn’t started throwing yet. The Colts said from the beginning they would take it slow with Luck, but until he throws in training camp, it’s impossible to know how healthy he is. However, if you want to be optimistic, you could note that Luck has played with a bad shoulder since September of 2015 and if he is healthy again, maybe that’s all the Colts need to get back to 11 wins.

We all know Luck will be with the Colts for a long, long time. We can’t say the same about coach Chuck Pagano.

Pagano has had an odd past couple years. It looked like he was going to get fired after the 2015 season, along with Grigson. Irsay surprised everyone by bringing both men back at the last minute, and extending their contracts. With Grigson gone, the Colts are stuck in a weird position of having a new GM who didn’t hire his coach. To say Pagano is coaching for his job is probably an understatement. Pagano came in with a defensive background, but the Colts defenses haven’t been very good. It’s not like the Colts have been terrible the past two seasons, especially when you consider Luck was dealing with shoulder issues, but they weren’t taking advantage of a bad AFC South either.

The Colts are a long way from getting to a Super Bowl, much less winning “plural Lombardis.” The changes are ongoing, and there will be more. Pagano can’t feel too confident about his job security. Meanwhile, the Colts don’t want to waste any seasons of Luck’s prime so any major changes have to be done with an eye on winning now.

Needless to say, if it gets much worse in Indianapolis, Irsay isn’t going to be patient.

