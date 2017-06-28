2017 NFL Preview: Lions will have trouble repeating a lucky season

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

The Detroit Lions were exciting last season.

Of the Lions’ 16 regular-season games last season, a staggering 13 were decided by seven points or less. Their first 11 games were one-score games. Seven of those games were decided by three points or less. And the Lions won a ton of those games: 8-5 in one-possession games, 5-2 in games decided by a field goal or less. Most of those wins came in the final minutes of regulation.

That made the Lions fun to watch. It didn’t make them good, though.

The Lions made the playoffs and were quickly dumped in an uncompetitive loss at the Seattle Seahawks. They were outscored by 12 points last season. They ranked 27th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA per-play metric. They were 25th in Jeff Sagarin’s metrics at USA Today. They were undeniably bad on defense and couldn’t run the ball, though quarterback Matthew Stafford had a nice season before he injured his finger. They were one of the weaker wild-card teams you’ll find.

Many close games in the NFL are practically coin flips. You’ve seen enough of them. A weird bounce, a 50-50 catch, something happens to turn a tight game in one team’s direction. Some years, you catch every break. The 2015 Denver Broncos were masterful at it, going 11-2 in games decided by a touchdown or less, including playoffs. Of course, the Broncos slipped from 12-4 and Super Bowl champs to 9-7 and out of the playoffs last season.

Fans hate hearing how luck determines NFL outcomes, but winning eight one-score games isn’t something you can plan on happening again, especially when you finish with nine wins total. Regression is in order for the Lions this season. They’re going to have to play much better to sniff the playoffs again.

The Lions have a good start. Stafford has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He didn’t have a gigantic leap during his first full season in coordinator Jim Bob Cooter’s offense, which seemed possible after a strong finish in 2015, but he was still on the fringe of the MVP race when he suffered a dislocation and tore ligaments in his right middle finger Week 14. In the final four games after that he still threw the ball well at times, but still had just two touchdowns and four interceptions. Overall, it was a fine season that answered a lot of questions after Calvin Johnson retired. While that record in close games was fluky, give Stafford credit for making some enormous plays in those wins.

It would help if the Lions could ever put together a run game. Adding right tackle Rick Wagner and guard T.J. Lang in free agency helps. Losing left tackle Taylor Decker for four-to-six months to a torn labrum in his shoulder really hurts though. That injury turns the Lions offensive line from a potential strength into a question mark again. The Lions haven’t had a 1,200-yard rusher since Barry Sanders retired after the 1998 season. Even if Ameer Abdullah suddenly stays healthy, he’s no sure thing to crack 1,000 yards. They just can’t seem to figure out a running game.

The defense needs to get better. The Lions allowed a 106.5 passer rating last season, the highest mark in the NFL. Star end Ezekiel Ansah was hurt most of last season, which set back the entire defense. The linebacker play wasn’t great, and first-round pick Jarrad Davis should help. But there weren’t a lot of meaningful additions in the offseason. They’ll mostly have to make a huge improvement from within.

The Lions’ formula for making the playoffs is probably the same as it was last season. They’ll rely on Stafford to carry a good passing offense, and try to win without a great defense or a reliable run game. Stafford should keep them in games. Maybe they’ll again win an inordinate amount of those tight contests. I just wouldn’t bet on it.

