2017 NFL Preview: LA welcomes (kinda) the unlucky Chargers

The Chargers’ 56-year run in San Diego ended about as you’d expect for the star-crossed franchise, with one of the unluckiest seasons in NFL history and a confusing move to a city that doesn’t seem to want them.

The Los Angeles Chargers should be a pretty good team, as long as they catch some better fortune in close games. Whether anyone will be paying attention in LA is another story.

It’s impossible to know how the Chargers’ move will affect them. They’ll be playing in a 30,000-seat soccer stadium in Carson until they become the Rams’ tenants in Inglewood. Maybe playing in an intimate stadium with a capacity you generally see in the Mid-American Conference will be great for the Chargers, but we have no modern NFL comparison for it. Also, these are still human beings who had to uproot their lives over the offseason, and that can be tough. Ask the Rams. While you’d expect (hope?) that the Chargers can fill the smallest stadium the NFL has used in the Super Bowl era, it’s hard to know what kind of real fan support the Chargers will get and if that will matter on the field.

The best way to get the attention of sports fans in LA is to win, and the Chargers might do that.

It’s best to not judge the Chargers on their 5-11 record last season. The Chargers started last season 1-4, but the odds of them losing all four games was one-in-30 million, the Wall Street Journal said. If you’ve read any of these previews the past few years, you know I pay close attention to extreme records in close games, because I think that usually regresses to the mean and is one common way teams are overrated or underrated heading into a new season. And the 2016 Chargers were pretty much my Moby-Dick in that category. Let’s go through the carnage:

• The Chargers had the ball and a 27-10 lead in the fourth quarter of Week 1 at the Kansas City Chiefs. Their win probability at that point, according to pro-football-reference.com, was 99.9 percent. They lost in overtime.

• In Week 3 at Indianapolis, the Chargers had the ball at about midfield and a 22-20 lead with less than three minutes left. They lost on a T.Y. Hilton 63-yard touchdown with 1:28 to go.

• One week later, the Chargers again reached a 99.9 percent win probability and lost. The Saints trailed 34-21 in the fourth quarter but turnovers on consecutive Chargers offensive plays helped New Orleans rally to win 35-34. Teams should go years between losing games in which they reach 99.9 percent win probability. The 2016 Chargers did it twice in the first month of the season.

• The next week, the Chargers were lined up for a game-tying field goal at Oakland just before the two-minute warning, but the snap went through holder Drew Kaser’s hands and the Chargers lost.

• In Week 10, the Chargers had the ball at Miami’s 42-yard line in a tie game with 1:13 left when Philip Rivers threw a 60-yard pick-six to Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, and the Chargers lost.

• The Chargers missed two field goals in the final 3:49, including one on the last play of the game, to lose to an 0-14 Cleveland Browns team in Week 16.

Not all of those losses are due entirely to bad luck. When you fumble, throw a key pick-six, make multiple special teams gaffes at crucial times or can’t handle the 2016 Browns, you deserve what you get. Still, it doesn’t seem like the Chargers were nearly as bad as their 5-11 record. Also include some injuries in the Chargers’ bad luck: They were the second-most injured team in the NFL last season by Football Outsiders’ adjusted games lost metric. That usually doesn’t carry over either.

There’s plenty to like about the Chargers this season. There’s dangerous skill-position talent around Philip Rivers, especially if Keenan Allen is back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 and first-round pick Mike Williams’ back injury isn’t serious. The defense, led by 2016 defensive rookie of the year Joey Bosa, is pretty solid and could improve with new coordinator Gus Bradley. Bradley was not a good fit as Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach, but he’s a respected defensive mind. The Chargers play in a very tough division, but there are reasons to believe they can take a nice step forward under new coach Anthony Lynn.