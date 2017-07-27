2017 NFL Preview: Cowboys will find it tough to meet huge expectations

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

The Dallas Cowboys are being set up to fail, even if you don’t know it yet.

Dallas had a great season. When you combine it with a fine 2014, and write off 2015 due to Tony Romo’s injury, last season’s 13-3 mark doesn’t look like a fluke. The Cowboys were an exceptional team last season.

We’re also getting to the point where nothing but a Super Bowl title can be good enough for the Cowboys in 2017, even if regression might be a powerful force. The moment it became clear that the offseason hype was getting a little thick was during the NFL Network’s “Top 100 Players” series.

That list has been ridiculed plenty and feel free to dismiss it, but plenty of people pay attention. Players vote on it. And quarterback Dak Prescott landed at No. 14. That’s insane.

There’s no way Prescott is the 14th best player in the NFL right now. You could make a fair argument that Prescott is the sixth-best offensive player on his own team. Guard Zack Martin, tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick, receiver Dez Bryant and running back Ezekiel Elliott have all been first-team All-Pro (so has tight end Jason Witten, twice, but at age 35 he’s not at that level anymore). Prescott is obviously more valuable than those five teammates because of his position, but he’s probably not better than them yet. And here’s a prominent list this offseason ranking Prescott 14th in the entire NFL. Combine that with some random MVP buzz, and maybe we all need to slow down a little.

It’s nothing against Prescott. Prescott had perhaps the best rookie season in NFL history. I think Prescott is extremely talented and will be a fantastic quarterback for many years. Yet, it will be very, very hard for him to improve in his second season, especially now that defensive coaches have an offseason to study him. It’s not historically unprecedented – Dan Marino’s historic 1984 season was his second in the NFL. But Marino is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. If Prescott can do better than 2016’s marks of 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 104.9 rating, we’ll have to wonder if he is going to end up as one of the greatest ever too. That’s how good Prescott would have to be. Prescott could have a fine second season – 3,500 yards, 20-25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, a rating about 90 – and it would be considered a big step back. We expect more from the 14th best player in the NFL, right?

It’s not just the Prescott hype. Plenty of folks seem to assume the Cowboys will improve upon last season, when that won’t be easy. There’s the cloud around Elliott and a possible suspension, and we don’t know yet how that will turn out. An average defense lost a lot of key pieces, especially in the secondary, and is expecting some rookies to fill in. Dallas was 7-1 in games decided by seven or fewer points last regular season, the NFL’s best winning percentage in close games (minimum of eight). That could correct itself.

If you’re making the argument for Dallas going at least 13-3 again, it’s that the heartbeat of the team comes back. The offensive line is the best in the NFL and one of the best in the league over the past few decades. Elliott was amazing as a rookie and the Cowboys built their offense around him (he was the foundation of Dallas’ attack, not the quarterback, and should have won offensive rookie of the year instead of Prescott). The Cowboys line allows Dallas to control the tempo of games, eat up yards in chunks on the ground, keep the defense off the field and make the quarterback very comfortable. That formula remains in place. As long as the O-line remains dominant, the Cowboys can contend.