2017 NFL Preview: Chiefs invited a potentially messy QB controversy

Once the Kansas City Chiefs made the decision to trade up and draft quarterback Patrick Mahomes, they complicated this season.

This wasn’t the Green Bay Packers having Aaron Rodgers fall in their laps on draft day. The Chiefs made a bold move to trade up, sending the 25th pick and a first-round pick next year to move to No. 10 and take Mahomes. It was a clear message the Chiefs weren’t pleased with their quarterback situation. And at that moment, the clock started ticking on Alex Smith.

This is a good time to tell the story about the 2006 Denver Broncos, because the parallels are clear.

In 2005 the Broncos went 13-3 and won the AFC West behind quarterback Jake Plummer. They handed Tom Brady his first playoff loss. Then in the AFC championship game, Plummer struggled (like the rest of the team struggled) and the Broncos lost at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a crushing defeat – the loss was “never forgiven by our head coach,” then-Broncos general manager Ted Sundquist wrote in Bleacher Report, referencing Mike Shanahan and Plummer – and the Broncos started looking at ways to upgrade at quarterback. Plummer wasn’t old; he was just 31. Denver, and Shanahan specifically, didn’t believe in him anymore though. The Broncos did their homework on the top quarterbacks and took Jay Cutler with the 11th pick.

The moment Cutler was drafted, the Broncos were 32-11 in games Plummer started for them. But the possibility of molding a big, athletic, rocket-armed quarterback was too enticing. After the loss to the Steelers it was clear the team didn’t view Plummer as a Super Bowl quarterback. Over the 2006 season, the presence of Cutler was impossible to ignore. The Broncos were 7-3 when someone leaked to then-NFL Network reporter Adam Schefter that Plummer would need to be lights out at Kansas City on Thanksgiving to keep his job. That report broke the night before the game. Plummer struggled (what a surprise, considering the team undermined him with that report), the Broncos lost and Cutler took the job. Denver missed the playoffs despite a 7-2 start. The Broncos missed the playoffs in 2007 and 2008 too. Shanahan was fired. Plummer, who helped lead Denver to a 39-15 record in his starts, retired after the 2006 season.

There are plenty of similarities to the 2017 Chiefs.

Maybe Kansas City’s season plays out differently. You’d like to think Chiefs coach Andy Reid wouldn’t set up Smith to fail, and nobody there would leak before a big midseason game that the quarterback was going to lose his job if he didn’t play well. But Smith will be looking over his shoulder all season. That will always happen when you draft a quarterback in the top 10. The Chiefs have gone 40-21 in Smith’s starts. But a crushing home playoff loss to the Steelers seemingly drove home the point to the Chiefs that they need a new quarterback to get over the hump. Kansas City went 12-4 and won and AFC West title, and then practically gave up on Smith – it might not happen this season, but it’s likely to happen in 2018 at the latest. Smith isn’t old; he’s just 33. But Kansas City made the decision to go in a different direction at quarterback.

The 2017 Chiefs don’t appear set up to collapse and miss the playoffs. They’re coming off a fantastic season. The 2006 Broncos were too though. The plan seems to be for Mahomes to sit and watch all season, but that rarely happens anymore. From 2007-16, 25 of 27 quarterbacks picked in the first round started at least one game as a rookie. The shiny new sports car is sitting in the garage. It’ll be tough for the Chiefs to resist taking it for a spin.