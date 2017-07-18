2017 NFL Preview: Broncos GM John Elway betting on same QBs ... for now

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

John Elway’s reputation is set. He’s the relentlessly aggressive player at the poker table of NFL general managers.

He earned that rep when he went on a spree and built a championship team with some high-profile free agents. He landed Peyton Manning, a franchise-changing move. He signed difference-makers like T.J. Ward, Aqib Talib and Emmanuel Sanders. He practically stole Sanders from the Kansas City Chiefs, the kind of move you rarely see in the often too-friendly world of NFL front offices. It doesn’t even matter that Elway’s two biggest signings the last two years, by far, were solid football moves but yawn-inspiring: offensive tackle Russell Okung and guard Ronald Leary. Nobody is rushing out to buy an authentic Leary jersey in Denver this offseason, let’s say. But we wait for Elway’s big splash move because that’s what we expect from him.

That makes the post-Manning Broncos interesting, especially at quarterback. Because there hasn’t been a big headline out of Denver since Manning retired.

Every remotely available big-name quarterback has been linked to the Broncos the past two offseasons. Even though the team insisted they never really had interest in Tony Romo this year, adding Romo seemed like an Elway power move so it didn’t matter what the Broncos said. You expect Elway to turn up with a new star quarterback, somehow.

The problem is, it’s not that easy to find a quarterback. Not even for the great John Elway. Trevor Siemian has been excellent for a seventh-round pick, but it’s still tough to see him becoming a top-10 quarterback. Moving up a few spots to draft Paxton Lynch in the first round last year was a somewhat aggressive move by Elway, but late first-round quarterbacks aren’t sure things, and everyone figured Lynch needed some time to develop.

For the second straight year the Broncos head to training camp with a very good roster and a big quarterback question. Unless you really like the Houston Texans, the Broncos are the best team in the NFL that has an unsettled quarterback situation. Maybe it works out. But, as we saw last season when Denver missed the playoffs despite one of the best pass defenses you’ll ever see, it might not work out.

Siemian and Lynch will battle for the starting job in camp. Some observers believe Lynch might have a small edge heading into camp. But Siemian is the incumbent and last year he won the job in camp because he was good in a controlled practice environment. And he wasn’t bad in 14 starts (3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 84.6 rating). He did well for a first-year starter.

Lynch drew strong reviews in OTAs, which is promising. He has a great arm, good athleticism and has a higher ceiling than Siemian. If the Broncos have a path to a franchise quarterback that doesn’t involve a crazy trade or a fortunate free-agent signing, it’s through Lynch. Lynch also has a lower floor than Siemian. Lynch got two starts last season and didn’t play great in either. An extremely conservative game plan against the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t put him in a position to look good, and he didn’t. Lynch could thrive in a more shotgun-based attack with new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, but nobody knows yet if he’s the answer.

We do know what to expect from Siemian. He’s not exceptional in any area, but he is tough and knows how to run an offense. He had some very nice moments last season – go rewatch Denver’s Week 3 win over Cincinnati or the thrilling home loss later in the season to the Kansas City Chiefs – but does Siemian seem like the type of quarterback you can win big with?

Rather, let’s put it this way: Does Siemian seem like the type of quarterback the ultra-competitive Elway would be content with the next few years? But we don’t know if Lynch can be that guy either.