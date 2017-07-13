2017 NFL Preview: Bengals might be able to save Marvin Lewis' job

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

This will be the Cincinnati Bengals’ 50th anniversary season, with the obligatory celebrations and commemorations of the past.

And, if we’re being honest, it’s a reminder of how bad the Bengals’ history has been. That’s a perfect transition to the 2017 Bengals’ season.

Cincinnati, once an NFL laughingstock, actually became one of the most reliable teams in the NFL under Marvin Lewis. They made the playoffs seven times in an 11-season stretch, and five of six. Not many teams can claim that level of consistency. Of course, part of the reliability is that we could always depend on Lewis and the Bengals going one-and-done once the playoffs started. Lewis’ 0-7 postseason record has been talked about ad nauseam. But keep in mind when we talk about Bengals history, they had just seven playoff appearances before Lewis arrived, and they’ve had seven with him. He doesn’t get his proper due for turning around a bad franchise.

However, we didn’t get the old reliable Bengals last season. They were 3-4-1 going into the bye, and then a three-game losing streak after the bye wrecked their season. The Bengals weren’t as bad as their 6-9-1 record. But they were pretty quickly forgotten about this offseason. Even though the Bengals’ recent track record is pretty strong, we’ve just been conditioned to thinking about the Bengals as a 6-9-1 type team. Or worse.

That makes it a bit difficult to buy into a Bengals’ rebound this season, but I think they’ll be good again. If not, we’re probably (finally) looking at a coaching change in Cincinnati.

Lewis enters the last year of his contract, and told ESPN earlier this year he doesn’t expect an extension before the season. We speak often about someone coaching for his job during a season, but that’s legitimately true for Lewis this season. Lewis has saved his job in the final year of his contract before, in 2010, so it’s not new territory.

There are many reasons to believe the Bengals will be right back in playoff contention (and one big reason – the offensive line – to believe they will not). The draft added a couple of potentially dynamic playmakers in receiver John Ross and running back Joe Mixon. For a team that seemed thin on targets last season, that could be a huge boost. So will the return to health of superstar receiver A.J. Green, who played in just nine full games last season. The defense was given some help, too.

The pieces are in place and, even though the Bengals aren’t exactly a blue-blood NFL franchise, their recent success should give them a benefit of the doubt. And if there’s no improvement in the record, the Bengals’ patience with Lewis (which has been wholly justified, considering the job he has done) will probably run out. Either way, this 50th Bengals season will be an important one in their history.

I liked their draft a lot. Ross is more than just a straight-line speed receiver, though he gained fame by setting the official combine record for fastest 40 time (Greg Cosell of NFL Films broke down Ross’ all-around game here). If you dislike Joe Mixon because he punched a female student at Oklahoma, it’s understandable. But if we’re talking about Mixon solely as a football player, he might have been the best running back in the draft, including fourth overall pick Leonard Fournette. By ignoring off-field concerns, the Bengals might have gotten two top-10 prospects. That’s why teams sometimes overlook ugly history and take those gambles. The Bengals made a nice signing with inside linebacker Kevin Minter, who is just 26, for just $4.25 million over one year. Now for the bad news. The offensive line is a mess. Guard Kevin Zeitler and tackle Andrew Whitworth left in free agency, signing enormous deals with the Browns and Rams, respectively. Not much was done to fix the line, other than a dubious signing of bringing Andre Smith back after he failed in Minnesota. I’d like to give the Bengals a better grade, but that O-line is troubling. Grade: C+