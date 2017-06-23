2017 NFL Preview: Bears tried fixing their QB issue, what's wrong with that?

Shutdown Corner is previewing all 32 teams as we get ready for the NFL season, counting down the teams one per weekday in reverse order of our initial 2017 power rankings. No. 1 will be revealed on Aug. 2, the day before the Hall of Fame Game kicks off the preseason.

The most important thing in the NFL is to have a quarterback. The most difficult job a team has, if it doesn’t have a franchise quarterback, is finding one.

When Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace got a little creative and pretty aggressive to fix that problem this offseason, he was roundly criticized. He can’t win.

The Bears have a surprisingly awful quarterback history. Amazingly, the last time Chicago had a first-team All-Pro quarterback was Johnny Lujack in 1950. They’ve tried every way of finding a star quarterback and nothing has worked.

So Pace signed free-agent Mike Glennon for $45 million over three years, and everyone flipped out. No matter that it’s practically a one-year deal that won’t seriously affect the cap after this year. Then the Bears traded up from No. 3 to No. 2 to draft Mitch Trubisky. Everyone really freaked out then.

The Bears haven’t had a truly top-of-the-line quarterback in almost 70 years. Maybe Glennon and Trubisky won’t break that streak, but it’s worth the gamble.

First, the Bears spent money on Glennon. They didn’t use picks or any other capital. Unless you’re the accountant for Bears ownership, it’s weird to care how they spend their fortune. It didn’t preclude any other moves; the Bears are sitting on more than $29 million in unused cap space. To repeat: It’s just money. Glennon played well as a rookie for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He sat after Tampa Bay picked Jameis Winston first overall. He has displayed some good pocket skills, and it’s worth spending some cash to see if he can play.

Then the Bears doubled down on Trubisky. What’s lost in the widespread criticism of Pace for the draft-day trade (which is partially a byproduct of the desire to praise media-friendly John Lynch for his brilliance) is that he could not know if the Cleveland Browns or someone else was trying to move up to No. 2 to take Trubisky (“I didn’t want to sit on our hands and have some team jump us or not work out when we were this close,” Pace explained). The 49ers didn’t even know for certain until the pick if the Browns’ were taking Trubisky or Myles Garrett first overall; asking Pace to have a crystal ball on everything going on with every team is a bit much. Pace clearly believes Trubisky is a franchise quarterback. He’s not alone in thinking that. Maybe we should see if he’s right before excoriating him for dealing some mid-round picks.

Combining the two big moves at quarterback brought on a separate wave of criticism. Because after almost seven decades of futility at the position, people apparently wanted Pace to just keep doing things the same way they’ve always been done. There’s nothing wrong with investing in both options. Glennon will presumably begin this season as the starter. If he’s bad, the Bears will cut him and they haven’t affected their salary-cap situation. If he’s good, there will be chances to trade him. If he’s great, maybe the Bears keep Glennon and trade Trubisky. And let’s be clear: If Glennon is great, it’s a problem the Bears haven’t had since Vince Lombardi was an unknown assistant at Army. There are worse problems to have.

Pace’s plan, especially to move up and get Trubisky, was aggressive. That’s OK.

“If we want to be great, you just can’t sit on your hands,” Pace said. “There are times when you’ve got to be aggressive, and when you have conviction on a guy, you can’t sit on your hands. I just don’t want to be average around here; I want to be great. And these are the moves you have to make.”

Pace put his career on the line with the Trubisky pick, but he presumably knows that. It will be interesting to see how the quarterback situation plays out through this season. At least there’s something interesting to track with the Bears.

