2017 NFL first-round pick signings tracker

Now that the NFL draft is over, the teams will hope to sign their draft picks so the players can attend the first mini-camps and training camps slated for later this summer.

Here's a look at the contract status of each team's first-round pick this season.

1. Cleveland Myles Garrett, defensive end

2. Chicago Mitchell Trubisky, quarterback

3. San Francisco Solomon Thomas, defensive end

4. Jacksonville Leonard Fournette, running back

5. Tennessee Corey Davis, wide receiver

6. N.Y Jets Jamal Adams, safety

7. L.A. Chargers Mike Williams, wide receiver

8. Carolina Christian McCaffrey, running back; signed four-year, $17.2 million deal, with $10.7 million signing bonus.

9. Cincinnati John Ross, wide receiver; signed four-year deal, terms not disclosed

10. Kansas City Patrick Mahomes, quarterback

11. New Orleans Marshon Lattimore, cornerback

12. Houston Deshaun Watson, quarterback

13. Arizona Haason Reddick, linebacker

14. Philadelphia Derek Barnett, defensive end

15. Indianapolis Malik Hooker, safety

16. Baltimore Marlon Humphrey, cornerback; signed four-year deal. Terms not disclosed.

17. Washington Jonathan Allen, defensive end

18. Tennessee Adoree' Jackson, cornerback

19. Tampa Bay O.J. Howard, tight end

20. Denver Garett Bolles, offensive tackle

21. Detroit - Jarrad Davis, linebacker

22. Miami Charles Harris, linebacker

23. New York Giants Evan Engram, tight end

24. Oakland Gareon Conley, cornerback

25. Cleveland Jabrill Peppers, safety

26. Atlanta Takkarist McKinley, defensive end

27. Buffalo Tre'Davious White, cornerback

28. Dallas Taco Charlton, defensive end

29. Cleveland David Njoku, tight end

30. Pittsburgh T.J. Watt, linebacker

31. San Francisco - Reuben Foster, linebacker

32. New Orleans, Ryan Ramczyk, offensive tackle

This article was originally published on SI.com