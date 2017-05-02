Sammy Watkins, Teddy Bridgewater among players to have fifth-year options declined

The Bills declined to pick up the fifth-year option on receiver Sammy Watkins's contract on Tuesday.

The Bills declined to pick up the fifth-year option on receiver Sammy Watkins's contract on Tuesday.

NFL teams have until May 3 to exercise a fifth-year contract option on all first-round draft picks from 2014. Watkins and Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater are the most prominent players to have their fifth-year contract options declined.

Players that have their contract extended for that fifth-year will be unrestricted free agents after the 2018 season.

The salaries are typically guaranteed for injury only and is effective until the first day of the 2018 league year, at which point the option money on the contract will become fully guaranteed.

The top 10 draft selections from 2014 receive salaries that are equal to the average of the 10 highest salaries at their given position. The rest of the first-round picks receive an average of the third through 25th highest salaries at their position.

Here's a look at the status of each team's first-round pick from 2014.

1. Houston Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end, $13.846 million, Exercised 2. L.A. Rams Greg Robinson, offensive tackle, $12.496 million Declined 3. Jacksonville Blake Bortles, quarterback, $19.053 million, Exercised 4. Buffalo Sammy Watkins, wide receiver, $13.258 million Declined 5. Oakland Khalil Mack, defensive end, $13.846 million, Exercised 6. Atlanta Jake Matthews, offensive tackle, $12.496 million, Exercised 7. Tampa Bay Mike Evans, wide receiver, $13.258 million, Exercised 8. Cleveland Justin Gilbert, cornerback, Released 9. Minnesota Anthony Barr, linebacker, $12.306 million, Exercised 10. Detroit Eric Ebron, tight end, $5.194 million, Exercised 11. Tennessee Taylor Lewan, offensive tackle, $9.341 million, Exercised 12. N.Y. Giants Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver $8.459 million, Exercised 13. L.A. Rams Aaron Donald, defensive tackle, $6.892 million, Exercised 14. Chicago Kyle Fuller, cornerback, $8.526 million, Declined 15. Pittsburgh Ryan Shazier, linebacker, $8.718 million, Exercised 16. Dallas Zack Martin, guard, $9.341 million, Exercised 17. Baltimore C.J. Mosley, linebacker, $8.718 million, Exercised 18. N.Y. Jets Calvin Pryor, safety, $5.597 million, Declined 19. Miami Ja’Wuan James, tackle, $9.341 million, Exercised 20. New England Brandin Cooks, wide receiver, $8.459 million, Exercised 21. Green Bay Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, safety, $5.597 million, Exercised 22. Cleveland Johnny Manziel, quarterback, Released 23. Kansas City Dee Ford, linebacker, $8.718 million, Exercised 24. Cincinnati Darqueze Dennard, cornerback, $8.526 million, Exercised 25. L.A. Chargers Jason Verrett, $8.526 million, Exercised 26. Philadelphia Marcus Smith, linebacker, $8.718 million, Declined 27. Arizona Deone Bucannon, linebacker, $8.718 million, Exercised 28. Carolina Kelvin Benjamin, wide receiver, $8.459 million Exercised 29. L.A. Rams Dominique Easley, defensive tackle, Released 30. San Francisco Jimmie Ward, cornerback, $8.526 million, Exercised 31. Denver Bradley Roby, cornerback, $8.526 million, Exercised 32. Minnesota Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback, $12.198 million, Declined

This article was originally published on SI.com