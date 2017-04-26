2017 NFL draft rumors: Latest news, buzz as first round approaches

The NFL draft begins Thursday, as 32 NFL teams get to work building their futures and hundreds of football players await their fate.

The Browns hold the No. 1 pick, and are expected to select either Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett or North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Before the draft, check out Chris Burke's latest NFL mock draft and Peter King's mock draft.

As the week of the draft begins, here are the latest news and rumors about what teams are thinking and what moves, picks and transactions are on the horizon.

This post will be updated.

The Buccaneers are talking with at least three teams about moving back in first round. Tampa Bay may be also looking at getting out the first round altogether. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

Police are investigating Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley after rape accusation. Conley is seen as a potential first-round pick and won't attend the draft

The Cleveland Browns have discussed trading up with three teams in top eight spots in the draft. (Michael Silver, NFL.com)

The Titans have trade offers for the No. 5 overall pick, and are considering moving down. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman says the team still might draft an offensive tackle, despite signing two in free agency. (Vikings.com)

The Dolphins have two defensive ends (Tennessee's Derek Barnett and Charles Harris of Missouri) high on their draft board. (Miami Herald)

