2017 NFL draft results: Fantasy implications of Evan Engram to the New York Giants

The New York Giants have drafted tight end Evan Engram in the 2017 NFL draft. We break down the fantasy implications.

The New York Giants have drafted Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram with pick No. 23 in the 2017 NFL Draft. He joins a depth chart that includes Will Tye, Jerell Adams, and Matt LaCosse.

The athletic tight end out of Ole Miss was often raked as the second- or third-best prospect at his position. He may not have the raw potential of O.J. Howard or David Njoku, but he makes up for it with consistent route running and leaping ability. Engram lacks the height of a traditional TE, but his speed and hands will draw a lot of attention from defenders. Offensive coordinators can line him up on the line, in the slot, or even the backfield. A move to WR wouldn’t be a surprise, since he can attack every level of the field.

Fantasy impact: Look for the Giants to get creative with Engram in their offense. New York added Brandon Marshall, who joins a receiver corps that includes Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard. Engram can play a host of positions, and he is already the team’s best tight end. Eli Manning has a lot of mouths to feed, but Engram’s versatility will benefit him. He is a wait-and-see guy in the early going with TE1 upside.

