2017 NFL draft results: Fantasy implications of David Njoku to Cleveland Browns

Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have drafted running back David Njoku. We break down the fantasy implications.

Editor’s update: The Browns have released Gary Barnidge. Njoku will be atop the Browns tight end depth chart from day one.

I want to thank the Cleveland Browns for giving me my opportunity and looking forward to seeing the change. Time for the next step. — Gary Barnidge (@garybarnidge) April 28, 2017

The Cleveland Browns have drafted Miami tight end David Njoku with pick No. 29 in the 2017 NFL draft. The Browns traded their second-round pick (No. 33) and a fourth-round pick (No. 108) to move up and draft Njoku. He joins a tight end depth chart led by Gary Barnidge.

Njoku is widely regarded as the best receiving tight end in this year's draft and has all of the physical tools to be a superstar at the position. He’s still raw and he isn't going to wow you with his blocking ability, but his size and speed will be a nightmare for opposing defenses. Along with blocking, he would do well to work on his hands and route running as he gains more experience at the position.

Fantasy impact: The Browns leading pass catcher in 2016, Terrelle Pryor, departed the team in free agency. That left Barnidge as the team’s leading pass catcher. They signed Kenny Britt in free agency, but they need all the weapons they can get. Njoku will become a favorite of whomever is the quarterback in Cleveland.

Of course, the Browns still don’t have a long-term answer at quarterback. That will limit Njoku’s value initially, but he still has the upside to be a big time producer sooner rather than later. He is a great dynasty option, a solid option in lesser keeper leagues, and is an intriguing sleeper in one-year leagues.

