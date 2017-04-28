Finally, the pick is in… with the 33rd overall pick the Packers select cornerback out of Washington Kevin King.

After trading their first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns, the Packers select first in the second round.

Many draft experts had King as the top ranked corner in the draft. Making the move a steal.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: See who was taken on Day 1 – NFL Draft First Round Results

Around the NFL: Reaction to Bears trading up to take QB Mitch Trubisky

Extended Draft Coverage: Taking a look at the Bills’ first one trade with the Texans

This is just the area the Packers needed to address. As fans can remember the poor secondary play in the NFC Championship Game against Atlanta.

King will have the opportunity to step right in as a starter on the average secondary.

There were rumors that the Packers would look to trade back, again, and get more picks.

They did have some options as the NFL Network reported, three teams tried to get the pick.

There were some rumors the Packers would draft running back Dalvin Cook.

The former Washington corner was the only player that came back the second day, after being undrafted yesterday.

He explained in a tweet, “Lol maan i came here to walk my mom an dad down the red carpet, hear my name called and get my hat. They aint gettin rid of me that easy.”

King is a large corner at 6-foot-3 and had an impressive combine. With a 4.43 second 40-yard dash and had the top times in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle.

The Green Bay Packers draft again at the 61st pick.

The post 2017 NFL Draft: Packers draft CB Kevin King appeared first on Cover32.