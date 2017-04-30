2017 NFL Draft: Lasting Impressions

1. Mahomes and KC

If he had to assume the starting job tomorrow, no quarterback in the NFL would be less equipped to run his team’s offense than Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. He’s going to be a multi-year project, which is why Andy Reid is saying that nothing changes for Alex Smith. (Although what else would you expect Reid to say?) Mahomes was basically a freelancing QB at Texas Tech, breaking plays down to enact what people like to call his “gunslinger” style. To play that way in an Air-Raid offense like Texas Tech’s takes an extraordinary lack of discipline. Reid’s West Coast offense is one of the NFL’s best designed, and it’s predicated almost entirely on responsible quarterbacking. Mahomes is talented but will have to overhaul his game.

2. Raiders’ D

The Raiders went defense on five of their first six picks. That tells their story on both sides of the ball. First-round cornerback Gareon Conley was the most interesting move. His his off-field situation aside-rape allegations, which he denies-he is very similar to incumbent right corner Sean Smith. What the Raiders most needed was a pure slot corner, and they still don’t have one. They also needed a linebacker, and they don’t have that either. As it stands, Ben Heeney and Cory James are the likely starters there. Heeney is quick but undisciplined. James is just a running-down defender. Jack Del Rio is hoping that his supremely talented D-line can make life easy on his limited linebackers.

3. Deshaun Watson

Never mind that he’s the most recognizable college player from this draft and is expected by some to be football’s next Michael Jordan. There’s plenty of pressure on Watson to just keep Houston’s offense afloat so that its defense can carry the team through the AFC. If Watson is the starter early this season, and he likely will be, coach Bill O’Brien will have to adjust his offense in two ways. One will be to scale back some of the full-field reads and option routes, which O’Brien did last year when Brock Osweiler was staring into headlights. The other will be incorporating moving pockets so that Watson can use his legs. Ultimately Watson will have to become a refined dropback passer. But to succeed during the early stages of his development, he must be allowed to play on the move.

4. Falcons’ defense building

No team over the last three years has done a better job than the Falcons when it comes to drafting defenders who fit their scheme. In Dan Quinn’s system, the front four must be quick and athletic. The linebackers must be fast. The secondary must be physical. Since 2015, Atlanta’s front four has been infused with first-round edge rushers Vic Beasley and now Takkarist McKinley (the guy who went bonkers on stage yelling about his grandmother). Their linebacking corps last year got speedsters Deion Jones (second round) and D.J. Campbell (fourth). This year they added Duke Riley (third round). They could afford to cushion their linebacker position because, thanks to the late-season emergence of 2015 second-rounder Jalen Collins, the depth at cornerback is excellent. And the safety position is stable because 2016 first-rounder Keanu Neal can cover tight ends. More important than finding these players is developing them. That’s what Quinn has done so well. This defense’s improvement was the reason Atlanta reached the Super Bowl last season.

5. Bears’ offensive moves

If Mitchell Trubisky pans out, no one will remember what the Bears traded in order to get him. For right now, he’s the black sheep of Chi-Town. The backlash is obscuring the realization that Trubisky wasn’t the only somewhat head-scratching pick for Chicago. In the second round, GM Ryan Pace took tight end Adam Shaheen, even though Zach Miller (albeit 32-year-old Zach Miller) can still play and ex-Dolphin Dion Sims was just signed for $10 million guaranteed (a price that brought about double-takes from those who watched him on film last year). In the fourth round, Pace tapped running back Tarik Cohen, despite already having quality young backups Jeremy Langford and Ka’Deem Carey. The Trubisky Rule applies to these guys, too: If Shaheen and Cohen pan out, we won’t remember who else was on the roster when they were picked. But at this point, it’s a little curious the Bears overlapped at so many positions given their needs at wide receiver and linebacker.

