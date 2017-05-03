2017 NFL draft: Fantasy implications of Alvin Kamara to the New Orleans Saints

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints drafted running back Alvin Kamara in the 2017 NFL draft. We break down the fantasy implications.

The New Orleans Saints drafted running back Alvin Kamara with pick No. 67 in the 2017 NFL draft. He joins a depth chart that is led by Mark Ingram and the newly signed Adrian Peterson.

Kamara was the model of consistency in his final two seasons at Tennessee, posting 989 and 988 total yards, respectively, adding 23 touchdowns over those two seasons. This past year was his sole season as a starter and he scored 13 touchdowns, averaging a score every 12.9 touches. His ability as a runner and pass catcher could make him a third-down back in the NFL.

Fantasy impact: At some point, Kamara is going to be the Saints every-down back. Unfortunately, that will not be as a rookie. There is some belief that Kamara will be a passing down back, which boosts his PPR value in the short term. However, even with that, he will be a bye-week fill-in at best in re-draft leagues. He is one of the stronger dynasty league options if you are comfortable waiting. In smaller keeper leagues, he is worth drafting, but his value to you will depend on how long you can keep players.