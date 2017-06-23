2017 NBA draft winners and losers: Wolves trade for Jimmy Butler while Malik Monk falls to Hornets

The top two picks in the NBA draft went as expected. The Philadelphia 76ers won the draft on Monday when they traded for the No. 1 pick to take Markelle Fultz. The Lakers followed suit by selecting Lonzo Ball at No. 2.

The 2017 draft, therefore, began at No. 3. But as the Boston Celtics went on the clock, the biggest news of draft night broke, and it had nothing to do with Danny Ainge or the third selection. The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls for a package that included the No. 7 overall pick — and it’s there that we begin our winners and losers of the 2017 NBA draft:

WINNERS

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves sent 2016 first-round pick Kris Dunn, shooting guard Zach LaVine and the No. 7 pick to Chicago for Butler and the No. 16 pick. Given rumored asking prices and Butler’s status as an All-Star with two years left on his contract, this is a steal for Minnesota. Butler, a two-way destroyer, joins his old coach, Tom Thibodeau, and joins a core of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins that should rank among the best in the league in two years, if not right now. To reel in the final piece of that core, all the Wolves had to do was move down nine spots and relinquish a decent two-guard coming off an ACL tear, and a second-year point guard who really struggled as a rookie. This trade is an A+.

Underscoring that A+: Minnesota used the No. 16 pick to take Creighton big man Justin Patton, while Chicago used No. 7 on Arizona big Lauri Markkanen. The gap between those two players in no way makes up for the gap between Butler and the players the Wolves used to get him.

Phoenix Suns

The weeks leading up to the draft were littered with rumors about Josh Jackson. At one point, the Lakers reportedly loved him at No. 2. Then a host of teams wanted to trade up to No. 3 to take him. Ultimately, none of that materialized; the Suns stood pat at No. 4, and took Jackson, an uber-athletic wing who is a perfect fit alongside Devin Booker. Jackson could be a superstar if he develops his jump shot — which is a big question mark. But even if he doesn’t, he has a high floor, and will make a big impact in Phoenix.

John Calipari

No matter how he fares in March, Calipari can always count on winning draft night. The Kentucky coach landed three players in this year’s lottery as De’Aaron Fox went fifth to Sacramento, Malik Monk went 11th to Charlotte and Bam Adebayo went 14th to Miami. That means Calipari has produced 24 first-round picks since he arrived at Kentucky in 2010, easily the most of any college coach during that span. Calipari received plenty of airtime on ESPN after flying from Colorado Springs to New York in time for the draft. He also had to be smiling when Adebayo told viewers — and starry-eyed future recruits — that he sees the Kentucky coach as a father figure.

Charlotte Hornets

Most mock drafts had the Hornets taking either Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell or Duke’s Luke Kennard. Both would have been solid, even if unspectacular, backcourt partners for Kemba Walker. Hornets fans would have been on board. On draft night, however, the dream scenario played out: Monk fell all the way to 11, right into Charlotte’s lap, and the Hornets didn’t get cute. They nabbed Monk, and might have nabbed the best scorer in the draft.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings, by their very low standards, had a not totally awful evening! Actually, they had a very good evening! They got the player they had reportedly targeted all along, De’Aaron Fox, at No. 5. They could have had his Kentucky backcourt mate, Monk, at 10, but instead traded down to turn one top-20 pick into two. They got No. 15 and No. 20 from Portland in return, and used them to take Justin Jackson and Harry Giles. While Jackson is a relatively uninspiring selection, Giles, the top recruit in the country a year ago, has all kinds of upside if he can re-find access to his pre-knee injury talent. At 20, the minimal risk is well worth the potentially massive reward.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz, who had two late first-rounders, packaged one with reserve forward Trey Lyles to trade up to No. 13 and take Donovan Mitchell. The move makes all kinds of sense. Facing the potential departures of both George Hill — who is aging and injury-prone anyway — and Gordon Hayward in free agency, Utah jumped at the chance to take a guard who can play both on and off the ball and who could replace either one of Hill or Hayward if necessary. Additionally, Mitchell, according to many experts, was the final player from his tier of prospects still on the board. That’s always a good time to pull the trigger on a trade, and that’s what Utah did.