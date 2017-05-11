2017 NBA draft rumors: Latest news, buzz as draft lottery approaches

This year's NBA draft is stoked with potential franchise changing talent and the teams who have a chance at the top spot are interviewing prospects to see if they could be the right fit for their squads.

The real work begins next Tuesday when the draft lottery takes place and teams will find out exactly where they will be picking in next month's NBA draft.

Check out Jeremy Woo's latest Big Board here.

Here are the latest news and rumors about what teams are thinking and what moves will be made.

This post will be updated.

• Markelle Fultz is interviewing with the Celtics, Lakers, 76ers, Kings and Knicks. (ESPN.com)

• The Knicks will target French guard Frank Ntilikina and Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. (ESPN.com)

• The Lakers have worked out 7’6" Tacko Fall and Northeastern guard T.J. Williams.

• Mark Cuban will represent the Mavericks at the draft lottery, with Joel Embiid showing up for the 76ers and coach Frank Vogel representing the Magic.

• Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry said he plans to opt out and the 76ers are reportedly prepared to offer him a mega-deal. (Philadelphia Inquirer)