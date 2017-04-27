2017 Kid Reporter NFL Mock Draft

The NFL Draft starts tonight, which means many college football players are about to realize their dream of playing in the NFL.

The NFL Draft starts tonight, which means many college football players are about to realize their dream of playing in the NFL. There will be teams looking for the next franchise player, while other squads will be looking for a role player that can help a team get to the next level. Let’s take a look at who your team might select.

1. Cleveland BrownsDE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M The Browns front office and coaching staff is supposedly split between Garrett and quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Cleveland desperately needs a quarterback, but Garrett is probably the most talented player on the board. He’s a physical freak, and he’s the perfect building block for the lowly Browns. Cleveland should be able to take a quarterback when they pick again in the 12th spot of the first round. The Browns can’t pass up on Garrett, who could become Cleveland’s franchise player in a couple of seasons.

2. Trade: New York Jets (from San Francisco)QB Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina The Jets haven’t had a consistent starting quarterback for a long time, and they could get a franchise quarterback in Trubisky. There’s some concern because he only started for one season in college, but it was an impressive season. He threw for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns, with just six interceptions. With no starting-caliber quarterback on the roster, the Jets will hope that Trubisky will turn into a star.

3. Chicago BearsS Jamal Adams, LSU The Bears have a lot of holes on defense, but their biggest hole is in the secondary. Chicago could take a pass rusher with this pick, but Adams is too intriguing to pass up. Adams is a big-play safety that will provide Chicago the playmaker that they didn’t have in the secondary last year. Adams was phenomenal during his time with LSU, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t succeed in the NFL.

4. Jacksonville JaguarsRB Leonard Fournette, LSU The Jaguars can go many different ways with this pick, but Fournette seems like the best option. The Jags already solved their defensive problems, but they still desperately need a running back. Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon can’t produce for a full season, and that showed last year. Drafting Fournette will take a lot of pressure off quarterback Blake Bortles. The former LSU running back has some injury concerns, but his talent outweighs them.

5. Tennessee Titans (from L.A. Rams)S Malik Hooker, Ohio State Tennessee needs help in the secondary, and they can fix that problem by drafting Hooker. Hooker compiled 74 tackles and seven interceptions with the Buckeyes last season. He has some injury history, and he only started one season, but he’s shown that his ceiling is sky high.

6. Trade: San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford The 49ers had the NFL’s worst defense last year, and Thomas can improve their pass rush immensely. Thomas recorded 61 tackles, along with 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks last season. 7. Los Angeles ChargersCB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State The Chargers secondary was porous last season, and they are in need of an elite cornerback to shore up the secondary. Lattimore only started for one season, but he compiled 41 tackles and four interceptions. Lattimore has the speed and athleticism to be a top cornerback in the NFL.

8. Carolina PanthersRB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford The Panthers have a star quarterback in Cam Newton, but they don’t have a consistent running back to take pressure off him. McCaffrey is an excellent pass-catcher, and he can stretch the field for Newton. He also excels on special teams, which means he can be a Swiss army knife for Carolina.

9. Cincinnati BengalsDL Jonathan Allen, Alabama Allen has some shoulder problems, but he is too intriguing for the Bengals to pass on. Allen earned the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player) last year. Allen had 69 tackles and 10.5 sacks, and he would fit in with Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap in Cincinnati.

10. Buffalo BillsWR Mike Williams, Clemson

Buffalo’s only big-play wide receiver is Sammy Watkins, who has struggled to stay healthy. Williams can catch almost anything, which makes him a prototypical red zone target. Buffalo has a lot of weaknesses, but wide receiver is perhaps the most glaring of their needs.

11. New Orleans SaintsDE Derek Barnett, Tennessee The Saints had the second-worst defense in the league, after the 49ers. Barnett recorded 19 tackles for loss and 13 sacks last season. Barnett can help fill New Orleans’ hole at pass rusher. New Orleans needs help in the secondary as well, but they need to take advantage if an elite defender like Barnett is available.

