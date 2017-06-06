2017 fantasy football rankings: Overall rankings in June

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Our updated ranking of the top overall fantasy football performers heading into the 2017 NFL season now that OTAs are in full swing.

David Johnson continues to be the man in demand. He remains at the top of our overall rankings following the NFL draft.

Johnson has set a high goal for 2017. He’s looking to surpass 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving. It would not be a surprise, since his 2,118 total yards in 2016 led all players in fantasy football.

I imagine he’ll be more consistent in his third season in the league. His 2016 season started relatively slow, as he never went over the 100 yard rushing mark until Week 5. For the season, he had only four 100+ yard games.

Our top 10 fantasy players overall has not changed much since April. The first three are the workhorse running backs in Johnson, Le’Veon Bell, and Ezekiel Elliott.

Bell will continue to push Johnson for the top spot, but concerns remain over his past suspensions. In addition, Pittsburgh drafted James Conner and he’s expected to seize the backup job behind Bell in 2017.

Elliott could potentially rise to the top of the list. His offensive system will remain exactly the same. The Dallas offense returns completely intact from last season. A small concern may be an increase in passing with Dak Prescott becoming more comfortable in his second season.

Our next five spots in our rankings are all wide receivers. Antonio Brown remains our No. 4 selection. His receiving yardage was down last season but that shouldn’t stop us from drafting him.

Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. are next at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. Jones missed a couple games in 2016 and is recovering from offseason surgery. His potential remains untapped, as his touchdown totals haven’t reached double digits since his second season. Beckham may lose some targets with Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the fold for 2017. That can also mean less attention and more room to run for one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL.

Finishing out our top 10 were Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, and Bills running back LeSean McCoy.

Our first tight end overall remains Rob Gronkowski. His injury history remains a concern but his ceiling will keep us coming back for more. Hopefully he can stay healthy and produce another dominant season.

Our first quarterback overall is Aaron Rodgers. If he can put forth a complete season like 2011, watch out. His 2016 fantasy season was great but there just seemed to be something missing over the first half of the season. Let’s hope he carries over the urgency he played with at the end of the season.

