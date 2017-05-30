2017 Early Season Preview: New York Jets vs. Oakland Raiders

The second week of the NFL season has the New York Jets coming to Oakland for the Raiders’ home opener. The Jets come off a 5-11 season, which saw starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Brandon Marshall left the team. The former great peaked two years ago, but had a horrendous 2016 after holding out. On the other hand Marshall was middling at best. Although Fitzpatrick as his quarterback, the blame doesn’t fall solely on him. April’s draft saw a defense heavy approach, while sprinkling in more receivers to add to their already deep roster. Look for the Raiders secondary to come up

The Raiders should feast on this team in Week 2. Not only due to lack of a true starting quarterback on the Jets roster, but as the Jets might be questionable as whether they got better this offseason. There is no question that the Raiders did just that. By adding Lynch, as well as improving via the draft, the Raiders can go even deeper into the playoffs. Along with tight end Jared Cook, deep threat and gunner Cordarrelle Patterson, Oakland built for January/February. Reggie McKenzie is great at finding talent after the draft. So, look for one or two standouts from training camp to be added to the roster, just like Jalen Richard and Seth Roberts were previously.

Immediately, the Jets’ front seven spring to mind. Many regard the combination of Williams, Richardson, and Wilkersonas one of the league’s best. Each wreak havoc with lesser lineman. So, the Raiders interior provides their stiffest challenge of the season. The problem currently falls at right tackle. Whoever wins that job should get tested often in this contest.

Looking at the Jets roster, their defense looks like it might give the Raiders some fits. Yet, with the high-powered offense and new weapons, I doubt they will put up much of a fight. On the offensive side, Quincy Enunwa looks to take on a bigger role with Brandon Marshall gone. Plus, veteran tailback Matt Forte might give the Raiders problems with his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. Overall, I’d be confident that if the Raiders start where they left off before Carr’s injury, they will handle the Jets with ease.

