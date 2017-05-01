2017 draft class will make or break Pace’s tenure as Bears GM

The Chicago Bears shocked the world with their performance at the 2017 NFL Draft. On the first day, they gave away a handful of picks to trade up for Mitch Trubisky. From then on, they chose three small-school prospects, many of whom were not considered to be value picks. Granted, all of their picks have high upside, but none of them are safe picks, either. These selections make it apparent: the 2017 NFL Draft will make or break Ryan Pace’s tenure as the Bears’ general manager.

In Pace’s first two drafts with the team, he was fairly conservative with his selections. He played it safe, and made a lot of solid, value picks. However, this year’s picks are the opposite of what he’s done so far. Instead of picking proven, safe players, Pace’s 2017 class consists of players that all have their own risks.

AROUND COVER32

Draft Results: See who was taken on Day 2 – NFL Draft second and third Round Results

2017 NFL Draft: See who was taken on Day 1 – NFL Draft First Round Results

Around the NFL: Reaction to John Lynch’s big Day 1 moves for the 49ers

Extended Draft Coverage: Chiefs take risk by trading up for QB Patrick Mahomes with 10th overall pick

cover32 Exclusive: Check out this exclusive interview with Damond Talbot, owner of Draft Diamonds

Mitch Trubisky only started one season at North Carolina, and the Bears gave up a lot to trade up for him. I personally don’t see his relative lack of experience as that big of a drawback. The trade-up cost Chicago three mid-round selections, though. The fact that Pace was willing to sacrifice three valuable picks for Trubisky shows that he is going all-in on him.

The Bears’ second-round pick, Adam Shaheen, was a risky selection, as well. He’s a gigantic human being who has great hands and athleticism. However, he’s still very raw and has yet to play NFL-caliber talent. Many people considered him to be a third-round selection, so Pace stuck with his gut instead of others’ boards.

Chicago had two fourth-round picks: Eddie Jackson and Tarik Cohen.

Jackson is the only selection that I believe was a good value pick. Before his injury, some considered him to be a first-round player. His risk is exactly that, though: his injury. Granted, this risk isn’t as big as being from a small school, but it’s still a risky pick regardless. What if he doesn’t come back to his prior form?

Tarik Cohen, like Shaheen, came from a small school. At 5’6″ and 179 pounds, his frame will likely prevent him from maintaining a full NFL workload. He will have some value as a receiver in the backfield, a la Darren Sproles. The most confusing thing about this is how early the Bears picked him. Cohen was a consensus fifth- or sixth-round player. Plus, after this selection, Chicago has picked a running back in the past four drafts. Three of those running backs were selected in the fourth round. They don’t have anyone on their roster who plays like Cohen does, but the move is still a bit confusing.

Jordan Morgan was fairly unknown by a lot of people, including myself. Once I watched some of his tape, I understand why Pace made the selection. He’s strong, dominant and has good athleticism for someone who projects as a guard at the next level. However, as has been the case for other picks, Morgan hasn’t faced top-level talent yet. His raw abilities will not be enough for him to prove his worth early on. He has potential, but it may take him a while to reach it.

In all, the Bears are taking a lot of risks with their 2017 draft class. If their picks live up to the hype, then Ryan Pace will end up looking like a genius. If not, he could be out of a job sooner rather than later.

– Jacob Infante is a National Editor for cover32 and also covers the Chicago Bears. He can be followed on Twitter @jacobinfante24.

The post 2017 draft class will make or break Pace’s tenure as Bears GM appeared first on Cover32.