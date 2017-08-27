2017 Big 12 preview: Can Oklahoma State make its move past Oklahoma?

The College Football Playoff has existed for three seasons, and the Big 12 has missed out twice. Oklahoma missed out last year despite its perfect run through conference play. It just couldn’t overcome two early-season losses in the non-conference slate.

In 2017, the conference will try to bolster its chances with the addition of a championship game. But as much as a title came could potentially serve as a resume booster, it could ultimately be the conference’s CFP downfall. Imagine a title game scenario where the league’s second-place team has two losses and beats the conference’s top seed that previously looked like a shoo-in to make the Playoff.

But before we encounter any potential doom-and-gloom circumstance, let’s take a run through each team as it enters the 2017 season.

Teams listed in predicted order of finish

Oklahoma (11-1, 9-0 Big 12)

Coming off consecutive Big 12 titles, Oklahoma had to deal with the sudden change of Bob Stoops’ surprise retirement. Stoops handed the reins to offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley. Stoops’ hire of Riley ahead of the 2015 season helped vault the Sooners back to the top of the conference. From the outside looking in, the transition has been pretty seamless.

The Sooners return Heisman finalist Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but have to replace a ton of skill production on that side of the ball. Riley likes the depth of Rodney Anderson and Abdul Adams to step in for Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon at running back, and the Sooners will rely heavily on tight end Mark Andrews in the passing game. Receiver Jeff Badet, a grad transfer from Kentucky, should have plenty of opportunities, too.

When you have a quarterback the caliber of Mayfield, a good line, and Riley running the show, it’s hard to see OU taking much, if any, of a step back offensively. Even if there is a drop off on offense, the Sooners should take a step forward defensively with an improved pass rush and experienced secondary.

The Sooners rolled through the Big 12 with a perfect record in 2016, but missed the CFP because of two non-conference losses. OU has a trip to Ohio State, but has Tulane and UTEP on the slate this year instead of Houston. OU can overcome a slip-up to the Buckeyes and still ably rebound to Playoff contention.

For more on Oklahoma, No. 5 in our Top 25, read our in-depth preview.

Oklahoma State (10-2, 7-2)

If Oklahoma State is going to get back to the top of the conference ahead of the rival Sooners, this has to be the year, right? Almost everybody on one of the most explosive offenses in the country is back, led by QB Mason Rudolph, wideout James Washington and running back Justice Hill. The Cowboys might have the best receiving group in the country. In addition to Washington (one of the nation’s top deep threats), Jalen McCleskey and Chris Lacy return, LSU transfer Tyron Johnson is eligible and Marcell Ateman is back from injury.

The offense is always good at Oklahoma State, but can the Cowboys stop anybody? That’s the big question in 2017 and there are concerns. The secondary was looking pretty underwhelming, so coach Mike Gundy brought in Adrian Baker, a grad transfer from Clemson, to start at corner to complement Ramon Richards’ move to safety. If the defense improves, OSU will be right there with Oklahoma as a College Football Playoff contender.

Oh, and don’t be surprised to see an Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rematch in the Big 12 title game.

For more on Oklahoma State, No. 7 in our Top 25, read our in-depth preview.

Kansas State (9-3, 6-3)

Kansas State seems to surge past expectations most years. The Wildcats are ranked in most preseason projections this year, so how will Bill Snyder’s group react to the label of possible surprise Big 12 title contender?

