2017 ACC Preview: Just how realistic is the ACC having two playoff teams?

Previous previews: Big 12, Pac-12, Group of 5/Independents

Could the ACC get two teams in the College Football Playoff? It may have the best chance of any league to get two bids.

Consider this: Florida State loses in Week 1 to Alabama but runs the table the rest of the way. Clemson, meanwhile, beats Auburn in Week 2 and is undefeated when the Seminoles come to town. Florida State wins that game and heads to the ACC Championship Game while Clemson doesn’t fall too far down the College Football Playoff standings and ends the season with one loss.

Crazy? Probably. Realistic? Not really. Possible? Absolutely.

Teams are listed in predicted order of finish.

ATLANTIC

Florida State (11-1, 8-0 ACC)

Is Florida State going to end the season on an 11-game win streak? That’s our guess, which means nothing of the sort will happen for the Seminoles.

We’re going to have a pretty good idea of where FSU stands after the month of September. Following the Week 1 matchup with Alabama, Florida State plays Miami and NC State in Weeks 3 and 4. The good news for the Seminoles is that both of those games are in Tallahassee, and so is an Oct. 21 matchup with Louisville.

The biggest ACC game of the season isn’t in Florida, however. That Nov. 11 trip to Clemson will likely decide the division. We’re taking Florida State in that game, as evidenced by the intro above and the 8-0 conference record listed at the top of its entry.

The Seminoles get the edge in a stacked division because of the anticipated improvement of QB Deondre Francois and the return to full strength of defensive back Derwin James.

For a more on Florida State, No. 2 in our top 25, read our in-depth preview here.

Clemson (11-1, 7-1 ACC)

New Tigers QB Kelly Bryant may be Deshaun Watson’s replacement, but he doesn’t have to be as dynamic as Watson was for Clemson to succeed.

With a ton of defensive talent up front, Clemson will likely hold opponents to less than 20 points per game for the third time in four seasons. And with running backs C.J. Fuller and Tavien Feaster ready to replace Wayne Gallman, Clemson’s run game will be pretty good too. The Tigers return four starters on the offensive line.

This is the season where Clemson’s recruiting prowess pays off. With Watson, Gallman, Ben Boulware, Mike Williams, Carlos Watkins and others gone, there’s seemingly a lot of holes to fill. But coach Dabo Swinney and his staff will fill them.

For more on Clemson, No. 6 in our top 25, read our in-depth preview here.

NC State (8-4, 5-3)

NC State gets the third spot in the Atlantic by virtue of us picking the Wolfpack as the winners of an Oct. 5 matchup with Louisville in Raleigh.

If there was a team that we feel we omitted from our preseason top 25, it’s NC State. The Wolfpack returns 17 starters including four seniors along a defensive line that’s one of the better units in the country. NC State had 37 sacks in 2016 and could approach the 40-sack mark this season.

If it does, then 8-4 would be a bit of a letdown.

Offensively, Jaylen Samuels could be a star both rushing and receiving and quarterback Ryan Finley is a sleeper candidate to throw for 30 touchdowns. If you’re looking for a team outside the preason top 25 to be ranked fairly high at the end of the season, you could do far worse than NC State given the teams the Wolfpack will have to beat to get there.

Louisville (9-3, 5-3)

With Heisman winner Lamar Jackson back, Louisville’s got a fighter’s chance in the ACC Atlantic. The Cardinals would be the favorite in the ACC Coastal, but in a division with Florida State and Clemson, it’s hard to put Louisville at the top.

Jackson’s great and he’s going to be great again. But Louisville needs to replace three starters on the offensive line and his top three receivers from a year ago are gone. Oh, so is running back Brandon Ratcliff.

Finding new weapons for Jackson is a must. One of them could be former Louisville QB Reggie Bonnafon, who is now at receiver. He had 13 catches in 2016 and five of them went for touchdowns.

For more on Louisville, No. 14 in our top 25, read our in-depth preview here.

Boston College (5-7, 2-6)

This is where it starts to get muddled. The ACC was the best conference in college football in 2016 because of its mudpack strength. Teams like Boston College and Wake Forest went to bowl games.

