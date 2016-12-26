2016 Year in Review: Biggest sports gaffes

The end of a year is a time to celebrate sports’ shining moments, the plays and players that we’ll remember for years to come. But it’s also a time to take a last look back at the ugly side of sports … the moments where things went sideways and a game, or a season, turned out worse than anyone would have imagined. We come not to praise these moments, but to bury them. As the great Bono once sang around this time of year: “Thank God it’s them instead of you.” We begin with the most cringeworthy story of the year…

We got robbed at gunpoint! OK, not at gunpoint. OK, we didn’t get robbed … Fine, we beat up a bathroom door. Happy?

During the Rio Olympics, Ryan Lochte became the face of the American Olympic team … but not in the way he’d wanted. One morning halfway through the two-week Games, Lochte stumbled back into the Olympic village with an incredible story: he and three teammates had been robbed at gunpoint by Brazilian thieves dressed as cops! It was an unbelievable story — in the literal sense of the word — and Lochte’s tale unraveled quickly, but not before his teammates were detained in Brazil. Turns out Lochte and his mates had vandalized a gas station bathroom and then gotten into a fight with local cops. In a year in which we all questioned exactly what it means to be American, somehow Ryan Lochte creating a lie in which he was a flag-waving ninja kicking the butts of foreigners was the most American thing of all.

[Related: Notable sports figures who died in 2016]

The pitch was — get this — high

Look, don’t ever think throwing out the first pitch at a ballgame is some easy task. It may not be as difficult as the multi-octave gymnastics required to sing the National Anthem, but getting a ball from the mound (or thereabouts) to home plate (or thereabouts) can be a tricky task. Snoop Dogg learned that the hard way in July: he walked onto the grass at San Diego’s Petco Park, wound up, reared back, and slung the pitch halfway to La Jolla. “What’s my name?” More like “where’s my strikezone,” am I right, folks? Hello? This thing on?

Well, he did say he was working on a cutter

It’s the day before the biggest game of your career, and your hands are as critical to your profession as a surgeon’s. So what do you do? Tinker around with whirling blades, of course. In the midst of the American League Championship Series, the Cleveland Indians’ Trevor Bauer carved a deep gash into the pinkie finger of his pitching hand while messing with his four-propellor drone. The cut required multiple stitches and scratched Bauer from his scheduled Game 2 start. He lasted just 21 pitches into Game 3 before the cut opened up and began bleeding all over the mound. (Strangely, that wasn’t Bauer’s biggest mistake of the postseason. No, that would be admitting The Phantom Menace is his favorite Star Wars movie. Some sins can’t be forgiven.)

OBJ learns the hard way: nets don’t play

Odell Beckham Jr., the planet’s most acrobatic receiver, hasn’t yet met a cornerback he can’t overwhelm, but kicking nets are another matter entirely. In a September game against the Washington Redskins and rival Josh Gordon, Beckham couldn’t find the end zone, and he took out his frustrations on the kicking net … which covered him better than even Norman had. A week later, Beckham, realizing the error of his ways, made sure to give the net a big hug. In the third act of this little saga, Beckham decided to make his beloved an honest net, proposing in the midst of a two-touchdown game against Baltimore and then appearing to, uh, consummate the relationship. No report yet on a marriage date for the happy couple.

View photos Odell Beckham Jr. makes up with the kicking net by proposing. (Getty Images) More

If only there were something he could have done to show his displeasure

Following the example set by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans decided shortly after the presidential election to kneel during the national anthem. Evans did so, he said after the game, to protest the election of Donald Trump. Evans expressed displeasure with Trump’s comments on women, minorities and the LGBT community, an admirable case of an athlete caring about more than just a paycheck or statistics. Unfortunately, Evans apparently didn’t actually vote against Trump, thus missing out on the most fundamental means of protesting a presidential candidate. Evans of course has the right to say and do what he wishes, but this was a reminder that protest without action is just complaining.