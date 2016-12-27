2016 Yahoo Sports Boxing Fight of the Year

By definition, the Fight of the Year is a two-person award. But it seems like sooner or later, someone might want to name it “The Orlando Salido Fight of the Year,” because the gritty warrior from Mexico has put his stamp on it.

Not surprisingly, Salido was part of the 2016 Yahoo Sports Fight of the Year in boxing, an honor that is not exactly unfamiliar to him. He won it this year for his breathtaking draw with Francisco Vargas on June 4 at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

He won it previously in 2014, for his brawl with Terdsak Kokietgym, and if the truth would be told, he could have won it in any of five or six other years.

Salido doesn’t have the most skills, nor is he a particularly gifted boxer. But this modern-day raging bull is the epitome of a fighter, a man willing to stand toe-to-toe in the center of the ring and trade for three minutes a round, 12 rounds a fight.

There were a number of entertaining fights in 2016, including Carl Frampton against Leo Santa Cruz, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez against Carlos Cuadras and Keith Thurman versus Shawn Porter.

As good as they were however, they couldn’t match the ferocity and the savagery of the Salido-Vargas fight.

“None of those fights stood up to the pure violence of the Salido-Vargas fight,” said Salido manager Sean Gibbons, who has been in a few great brawls himself, though most of Gibbons’ best ones were outside the ring. “The flow of the fight reminded me a lot of the [four Rafael] Marquez-[Israel] Vazquez fights. The flow of the fight and the swings in momentum in [Salido-Vargas] were unbelievable. It was the best of boxing and the most violent you’ll see in boxing.”

A scroll through Salido’s fight record is like a look back at some of the 21st century’s most epic fights. Both of his bouts with Juan Manuel Lopez were brutal slugfests in which the output was high and the defense was negligible.

So, too, were his pair of matches against Rocky Martinez.

Mark Whicker, one of the country’s outstanding boxer writers, wrote of Salido-Vargas in the Orange County Register, “It went 12 rounds and then gave way to a 13th, a sustained, thankful round of applause. Vargas at the end was cut all over, especially over his right eye, and Salido’s eyes were angry slots.

“It might have the best show ever in this former tennis stadium that seems to lift its combatants like the old Orange Bowl pushed its football teams to historic heights.

“Trends? No, it was 12 minutes of straight-line brawling. Strategy? Yeah. Fire all your guns at once. Then gather up the bullets between rounds and fire them again.”

Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times wrote, “They were attacking with such frenzy that it seemed plausible that the World Boxing Council super featherweight title fight at StubHub Center would be continued in the parking lot until one of the Mexican warriors dropped.”

Vargas is no stranger to great fights himself. The Boxing Writers Association of America chose Vargas’ Nov. 21, 2015, fight with Takashi Miura as its Fight of the Year.

It was expected the bout would be sensational then and it more than lived up to its billing.

And Salido, according to Gibbons, wants to do it again. Though there is a big push for a rematch with Vasyl Lomachenko, whom Salido defeated in 2014, Gibbons said that if Vargas wins his Jan. 28, 2017, bout with Miguel Berchelt, Salido is going to seek a rematch.

“It’s not the best fight for Orlando, and it’s not the best fight for the fans,” Gibbons said of a rematch with Lomachenko. “Orlando’s goal is to give the fans the best fights always. I had a discussion with Orlando and he said, ‘I have the blueprint to beat Lomachenko still, but Lomachenko’s going to run, he’s going to box, he’s going to go all over the place. I want to give the fans the Fight of the Year in 2017 and that would be me and Francisco Vargas.’ Bottom line, that’s the fight he wants and that we’ll pursue.”

Gibbons said that for some reason, there is little appreciation for Salido in the boxing community despite the quality fights he regularly brings.

A rematch with Vargas sells itself, he said, but he’s not sure a television network will be willing to pay the price to land it.

“We did over 7,300 people and over $400,000 gate at [StubHub Center] that night and we were against a UFC fight at The Forum [in nearby Inglewood, Calif.],” Gibbons said. “You take this fight back to California, announce it at The Forum and, boom, you’ve got 10,000 tickets sold.”

