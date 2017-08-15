The 2016 NBA draft class had a historically awful debut, but it's not doomed

Ask any NBA fan — maybe not a casual fan, but certainly an informed one — what the best draft class ever is, and you’ll likely get one of two answers: 1996 or 2003. The former featured Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Steve Nash and Allen Iverson. The latter was headlined by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Carmelo Anthony.

On the other side of the coin, the 2000 draft is generally considered among the worst ever. The first draft of this millennium produced only three All-Stars — No. 1 overall pick Kenyon Martin, No. 19 pick Jamaal Magloire, and second-round pick Michael Redd, all of whom made a single All-Star appearance — and ranks at the bottom of all drafts in essentially every metric. The signs of trouble were present early on: The group posted a paltry 32.2 win shares in its rookie year. At that point, no draft class had ever posted a mark that low.

Then came the 2014 class, which posted an even more anemic collective win share total of 21.1, thanks in part to major injuries to multiple players. Unlike the 2000 class, though, not nearly enough time has passed to pass full judgement on this collection of players. While the 2014 draftees posted another two less-than-inspiring campaigns following their debut, it’d be irresponsible to group them with their Class of 2000 counterparts at this early stage.

This past year’s crop, the 2016 class, posted another historically bad number, just slightly beating out the class two years before it. Led by Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon of the Milwaukee Bucks — the first second-round ROY since 1966 — this group only compiled 26.5 win shares.

The question, then: How strongly does rookie year performance correlate to career performance? And, in turn: Are this year’s sophomores doomed?

Using data from previous draft classes, we have the ability to see just that. First, though, it’s important to know what win shares are.

A win share is a “statistic which attempts to divvy up credit for team success to the individuals on the team” first created by stats whiz Bill James, according to Basketball Reference. It involves a lot of complicated math, but essentially it seeks to measure how many of a team’s wins can be attributed to the contributions of a single player and thus, roughly, how much of an impact any given player makes during his time on the floor.

The 1989 draft was the first to feature only two rounds, the same number used today. As we’ll discuss later, though, going back to 1987 provides a better template for how the 2016 class can bounce back.

Here are the rookie-year win shares and career win shares for every draft class from the last 30 years, organized from highest-to-lowest first-year total:

By this metric, the aforementioned hallowed 1996 class (13th) and the 2003 class (17th) rank in just the middle of the pack, while the top three rookie-year win share totals belong to 2008, 2009 and 1992. However, when sorted by career win shares, 1996, 1998 and 2003 are the top three classes — and ’98 and ’03 both still have multiple active players.

But this method, while helpful, doesn’t tell the whole story, because longevity plays a huge part in those metrics. For example, as Basketball Reference notes, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the all-time leader in career win shares because he was able to play at a high level through his late-30s, while Michael Jordan (who played five fewer seasons than Kareem) leads in win shares per 48 minutes.

Yes, longevity is important, but at some point, simply being in the league and continuing to rack up numbers isn’t as valuable as time spent being a top player. So in order to rate the true value of a draft class, it’s important to also look at win shares per player per year, for both the first year and the full career of the rookie class. Then, you can see which groups improved (or declined) after that first season:

