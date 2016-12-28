2016 Boxing Fighter of the Year

Carl Frampton is the 2016 Yahoo Sports Fighter of the Year in boxing. (Getty)

Forget about “The Day of the Jackal.” In boxing, 2016 will be remembered as “The Year of the Jackal.”

Carl “The Jackal” Frampton had for years toiled in anonymity, one of the better fighters in the world who fought in low-profile fights far from the media spotlight.

But when Frampton got his chance to shine, he didn’t miss a beat. He scored a pair of convincing victories over tough rivals, defeating Scott Quigg and Leo Santa Cruz to wrap up the Yahoo Sports Fighter of the Year in boxing.

Frampton added the WBA super bantamweight title along with his IBF super bantamweight belt when he pulled out a split decision on Feb. 27 in Manchester, England, in his long-anticipated bout with Quigg.

In the summer, he accepted a WBA featherweight title bout with Santa Cruz and came out on top in one of the year’s best action fights. It was a risk to move up, but Frampton did and handled himself beautifully.

He had plenty of competition for the top spot, most notably from Vasyl Lomachenko, who in just eight pro fights already is universally regarded as one of the five best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Lomachenko brutally knocked out Rocky Martinez on June 11, then stopped Nicholas Waters in the seventh on Nov. 26 to successfully defend his WBO belt.

Others considered were Terence Crawford, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, Manny Pacquiao, Claressa Shields and Andre Ward.

There wasn’t a lot to pick from between many of the contenders.

Crawford and Ward each went 3-0, but were heavily favored in two of the three.

Crawford began his year with a one-sided beatdown of Hank Lundy, but then was extraordinary in taking apart Viktor Postol in their WBC-WBO unification bout. He finished with a December stoppage of overmatched John Molina Jr., who failed to make weight and then fought as if he weren’t interested.

As part of agreeing to fight Sergey Kovalev in a light heavyweight title unification bout everyone was hoping to see, Ward was given a pair of tune-up bouts, which he won going away. Those fights, wins over Sullivan Barrera and Alexander Brand, actually hurt him in contention for Fighter of the Year considering the level of opposition others faced.

Shields, who is the Yahoo Sports Boxing Person of the Year for 2016, was considered as a result of a run to a second consecutive Olympic gold medal and an impressive win in her pro debut.

Gonzalez defeated McWilliams Arroyo and Carlos Cuadras, winning titles in four separate weight classes in the process.

And the old veteran Pacquiao rebounded with impressive wins over Timothy Bradley and Jessie Vargas.

Frampton, though, won it by the closest of margins, for unifying two of the four major belts at 122 pounds and then going up to featherweight to capture the WBA’s title.

He gave Santa Cruz a rematch, and they’ll meet again on Jan. 28 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Frampton is a fighter’s fighter, and by the slimmest of margins in a year in which several of his peers could have been honored, he becomes the first Irishman to be named Yahoo Sports Fighter of the Year in boxing.

