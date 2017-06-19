Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS

Golfers are omitted if they haven’t recently competed in majors for which they are eligible (e.g. Open Championship -- Greg Norman, Nick Price; PGA -- Steve Elkington). 3 = Open Championship 4 = PGA Championship BI = WGC-Bridgestone Invitational Recent Additions 3 – none 4 – none BI – none REMAINING QUALIFYING CRITERIA Criteria are listed in chronological order where possible. Best estimates are given but all are subject to change. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (3) @ Royal Birkdale – July 20-23 • Winner of British Amateur, if still an amateur (June 24). • Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in Race to Dubai thru BMW International Open (June 25). • Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in FedExCup points thru the Travelers Championship (June 25). • Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside the top 10 at the Open de France (July 2). • Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside the top 12 at the Quicken Loans National (July 2). • Local Final Qualifying: Top 3 at each of five sites: Gailes Links, Hillside, Notts, Royal Cinque Ports, Woburn (July 4). • Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside the top 10 at the Irish Open (July 9). • Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside the top 12 at The Greenbrier Classic (July 9). • Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside the top 10 at the Scottish Open (July 16). • Top finisher, not otherwise exempt, inside the top five at the John Deere Classic (July 16). PGA CHAMPIONSHIP (4) @ Quail Hollow – August 10-13 • Winners of PGA TOUR events thru the final week before the 2017 PGA Championship. • Top 20 from PGA Professional National Championship (June 21). • Top 70 from special money list on PGA TOUR from 2016 RBC Canadian Open through 2017 RBC Canadian Open (July 30). • *All 2016 Ryder Cup members, provided they are inside top 100 of Official World Golf Ranking (July 30). • Special exemptions per PGA of America. (This will likely include all golfers inside Top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking on July 30.) • If necessary to complete the field of 156, golfers outside Top 70 from special money list (three lines above) will gain entry in order of position. WGC-BRIDGESTONE INVITATIONAL (BI) @ Firestone Country Club (South Course) - August 3-6 • Winner of an Asian Tour event to be determined (TBD). • Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking on July 24. • Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking on July 31. • Winners of official tournaments from the Federation Tours with an Official World Golf Ranking strength-of-field rating of 115 points or more.