The 2007 Patriots; Part Three: The comeback verses the Colts

Thrust into the starting role in September of 2001, quarterback Tom Brady made his first career start against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. A 44-13 win against the then division rival. That was the first of 17 meetings between the two quarterbacks, 11 times in the regular season and five times in the playoffs. However, the 10th meeting between the two is the point of focus in this piece.

The 2007 Patriots came into the RCA Dome in week nine firing on all cylinders, sporting a perfect 8-0 record. Despite not having the magnitude of their ninth meeting, the defending Super Bowl champion Colts also had an unblemished record heading into the showdown with the Patriots. Something had to give as the star-studded teams clashed on a Sunday night.

Billed as the battle of the unbeaten, the Colts had won the previous three matchups. This included the 2006 AFC Championship game victory, en route to a Super Bowl championship. The Patriots came into the game having scored 331 points in the first eight games. The three games leading up to the Colts showdown saw them score no fewer than 48 points. The Patriots 25.5 point average margin of victory highlighted the historic stretch.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: Tom Brady tops all NFL players on ESPN’s World Fame 100 List

What’s Trending: Veteran NFL inside reporter, John Clayton, let go by ESPN

2017 Free Agency: After signing free agent RB, Matt Asiata, Lions’ backfield is set for 2017

Player Spotlight: Despite Super Bowl LI heroics, Patriots’ RB, James White, remains humble

cover32 Podcasts: Discussing 49ers’ third round rookie CB, Ahkello Witherspoon

The 2007 Patriots: Part Two: The Spygate Controversy

Patriots’ News: Gronkowski lives the phrase ‘Do Your Job’ on and off the field

So it was a shock to most when Robert Mathis sacked Brady on the first offensive snap of the game. For the first time all season, the Patriots failed to score points on their opening drive and proceeded to go three-and-out.

The Colts capitalized when an Asante Samuel pass interference penalty set the Colts up goal-to-go. They took a 3-0 lead on a field goal by former Patriot, Adam Vinatieri. However, it looked as though the Patriots would go into halftime with the lead. Randy Moss’ 12th touchdown—tying Stanley Morgan’s single-season franchise record—gave the Patriots a 7-3 lead. It was 7-6 with under two minutes to go when Brady threw one of his eight interceptions on the year.

As a result, Peyton Manning and the Colts turned the turnover into points. A simple dump off to Joseph Addai with 30 seconds left and a few missed tackles turned into a 73-yard touchdown and a 13-7 halftime lead for the Colts.

‘Audiogate’

Officially Brady-Manning Bowl X, the game sparked the short-lived ‘Audiogate’ controversy. After the game, concerns arose over the apparent use of artificial crowd noise piped in during the Patriots offensive plays. It was a sensitive issue, with Spygate still very much fresh in everyone’s memories.

CBS quickly took responsibility for the mishap. They pointed the finger at feedback in the production truck as the unusual noise heard over the broadcast.

“CBS has informed the NFL that the unusual audio moment heard that fans might have heard during the Patriots-Colts telecast was the result of tape feedback in the CBS production truck and was isolated to the CBS broadcast,” a league spokesman said. “The network and the league insisted that it was in no way related to any sound within the stadium and could not be heard in the stadium.”

Not surprisingly, the Colts were pleased with the explanation and issued the following statement:

“We trust this will put an end to the ridiculous and unfounded accusations that the Colts artificially enhanced crowd noise at the RCA Dome in any way.”

Predictably, it did. The controversy was over in a matter of days. The NFL quickly got to the bottom of the situation and diagnose the problem, much to the satisfaction of many. The irony of that needs no explanation. Back to the game.

The Second Half

Trailing coming out of the half, the Patriots pulled to within three on a field goal in the third quarter. They were driving to start the fourth quarter until a second Brady interception gave the ball right back to the Colts with a 13-10 lead.

Read More