1992 L.A. riots: The night baseball was merely a bystander

LOS ANGELES – A gray light pole outside the corner gas station bears two notices. One for a young woman who has gone missing. Below it, one for a puppy, also gone. They are faded by the sun.

There is a sandwich shop across the street, along with another gas station, and stores selling auto parts, cell phones and marijuana. Cars pass. People come and go. Another afternoon, this one breezier than most, but otherwise a regular day at the end of another week.

Most of the nearby homes are fenced in, many with bars on the first-floor windows. A few lots are empty and dusty. Life seems to be doing a reasonable enough job of fending off decay here, 25 years later after the Los Angeles riots, at the intersection of Florence and Normandie. It is a fight, though, hard enough and bloody enough, every single day.

I’m not sure what I expect to find here. But I sit for a while and watch it go by.

There is a statue of a man on a hill eight miles away. The statue is new, installed just a week before. When people see it for the first time they call it by name, almost every one of them, as though involuntarily. They rise up along the hillside until only their heads are visible.

“Jackie,” they say.

View photos The ABC Swap Meet in south central Los Angeles burns Wednesday, April 29, 1992 after rioters set fires in reaction to the acquittal of four Los Angeles Police officers on all but one charge for the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King. (AP) More

Young and old, in strollers and wheelchairs, alone and hand-in-hand, they ride the escalator to the left field reserve level to see him. They take pictures. They drag their hands across his back, where it leans over a concrete pedestal and into his slide toward an unseen home plate. They whisper in their children’s ears about that day 70 years ago, and their children look up thoughtfully and nod and ask where the cotton candy is.

So, after asking directions — “It’s outside,” the elderly black gentleman said. “Go around the corner and you’ll see it, 15 or 20 feet over. It’s beautiful.” — I sit and watch for a while.

And he was right. It is beautiful.

***

On a Wednesday night in April 1992, in the sixth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, Billy DeLury walked the length of the bench in the third-base dugout. A blade of a man who’d served the organization since 1950 , DeLury spread word to the players about the danger just eight miles away.

“He was so serious,” said Dave Hansen, the Dodgers’ third baseman that night. “Billy was never that serious.”

When the game is over, he told them, drive north, away from the rioting, the fires, the looting. No matter where you live, he said, go north and find a way around the smoking city. Hansen’s 30-minute drive to his Long Beach townhouse required more than an hour. He watched the news until nearly dawn, blindsided.

“Twenty-five years ago,” said Hansen, now the Angels’ hitting coach, “and it’s still so powerful.”

Mike Scioscia batted behind Hansen that night, three spots behind Eric Davis and four behind Darryl Strawberry. Davis and Strawberry were L.A. guys from the neighborhoods just south of downtown, old pals who’d way back when, made up two-thirds of an outfield for the Compton Moose in the Babe Ruth League. Davis went to Fremont High, Strawberry to Crenshaw. As DeLury went from man to man, to groups of players, explaining what little he knew, that a jury had acquitted the policemen who’d beaten the man on that video, that parts of the city were on fire and worse, and many wondered about Davis and Strawberry. Their families were there, in their communities.

Still, Scioscia said, “None of us understood the magnitude of what was happening.

“Nobody thought much of it leading up to the game. Like, when you’re in that baseball season, everything else is muted. Everyone understood what happened to Rodney King. Everyone understood the trial was going on. I don’t think anyone said the verdict is coming down today there might be something … ”

Read More